NuFACE Is 25% Off at SkinStore's Labor Day Sale

While Labor Day weekend might be right around the corner, Labor Day sales are actually kicking off now -- with major markdowns on items spanning across beauty, fashion and more. And SkinStore -- the go-to online store for finding premium skincare formulas and technologies -- is hosting a pretty unmissable Labor Day sale, with discounts on dozens of celeb-loved products, including the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device.

NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, relies on micro-current technology to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, all while effectively toning the skin. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home -- and without the hassle or pain.

The cult-favorite NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is now 25% off at SkinStore. Plus, through the SkinStore Labor Day sale, shoppers can enjoy discounts on best-selling items from top brands like VERSO, beautyblender and TriPollar, among others. Just use the code LABOR to get 25% off of select items -- plus an 11-piece beauty bag (worth $158) on orders of $150 or more.

Shop the celeb-approved NuFACE device below, along with ET Style's top picks from the SkinStore Labor Day sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

NuFace Devices Are on Sale with Amazon's Labor Day Deals

This Peloton Dupe Is 30% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Streaming Devices

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 40% Off at the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals On Devices for the Home

Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Best Early Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend