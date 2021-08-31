Shopping

NuFACE Is 25% Off at SkinStore's Labor Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
While Labor Day weekend might be right around the corner, Labor Day sales are actually kicking off now -- with major markdowns on items spanning across beauty, fashion and more. And SkinStore -- the go-to online store for finding premium skincare formulas and technologies -- is hosting a pretty unmissable Labor Day sale, with discounts on dozens of celeb-loved products, including the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device.

NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, relies on micro-current technology to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, all while effectively toning the skin. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home -- and without the hassle or pain. 

The cult-favorite NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is now 25% off at SkinStore. Plus, through the SkinStore Labor Day sale, shoppers can enjoy discounts on best-selling items from top brands like VERSO, beautyblender and TriPollar, among others. Just use the code LABOR to get 25% off of select items -- plus an 11-piece beauty bag (worth $158) on orders of $150 or more.

Shop the celeb-approved NuFACE device below, along with ET Style's top picks from the SkinStore Labor Day sale.

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
This consumer-favorite facial toning set includes the NuFACE Mini Device, NuFACE Gel Primer and a power adaptor. 
$157 AT SKINSTORE (REGULARLY $209)
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème
This brightening cream from NuFACE boasts 8 PHYTO-Actives that work to firm and clarify skin.
STARTS AT $37 AT SKINSTORE
Pai Skincare Middlemist Seven Camellia and Rose Gentle Cream Cleanser
Pai Skincare Middlemist Seven Camellia and Rose Gentle Cream Cleanser
This gentle cleanser is enriched with Camellia, and features polyphenol antioxidants that support a number of anti-aging benefits.
$59 AT SKINSTORE
beautyblender Classic Makeup Sponge Pink Duo
beautyblender Classic Makeup Sponge Pink Duo
This award-winning applicator from beautyblender is sure to create an effortless, makeup finish.
$36 AT SKINSTORE
VERSO Super Eye Serum
VERSO Super Eye Serum
VERSO's lightweight serum supports all skin types and provides a vibrant finish.
$80 AT SKINSTORE
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
Tackle acne spots directly at the source with these innovative blemish patches.
$5 AT SKINSTORE
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Enriched with Colloidal Oatmeal, Shea Butter and Eucalyptus Oil, this lush cream helps to hydrate and protect skin.
$36 AT SKINSTORE
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF50
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF50
Protecting your skin can feel totally effortless, thanks to this antioxidant-packed, liquid sunscreen.
$39 AT SKINSTORE
IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum
IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum
Reduce the appearance of fine lines with this delicate, hyaluronic acid-enriched serum.
$75 AT SKINSTORE
TriPollar STOP X Device - Rose Gold
TriPollar STOP X Device - Rose Gold
The technology in this device aims to target signs of aging and affect layers of the dermis.
$400 AT SKINSTORE
OUTRÉ 8 in 1 + CBD/Leave-in Conditioner
OUTRÉ 8 in 1 + CBD/Leave-in Conditioner
Whether you want to detangle hair or simply prevent it from further damage, this leave-in conditioner is a must-have styling aid.
$30 AT SKINSTORE
PCA SKIN Silkcoat Balm
PCA SKIN Silkcoat Balm
This balm is formulated with botanicals and antioxidants that help to nourish dry or damaged skin.
$50 AT SKINSTORE
Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist
Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist
The Milky Mist is packed with everything from Provitamin A and Linoleic Acid to Black Oat and Hyaluronic Acid.
$15 AT SKINSTORE
ReFa Motion Carat Ray
ReFa Motion Carat Ray
The smooth mold of this facial tool allows it to gently contour and caress the skin.
$330 AT SKINSTORE
PCA SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum
PCA SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum
Tap into the firming benefits of Hyaluronic Acid with this boosting serum.
$117 AT SKINSTORE
Soap and Glory Sugar Crush Body Wash
Soap and Glory Sugar Crush Body Wash
Keep your cleansing routine sweet and simple with this delicate, sugary body wash.
$10 AT SKINSTORE

