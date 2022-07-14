It's no secret: Laura Dern is a big True Botanicals fan. So much so, that the Academy Award-winning actress even revealed in a recent interview that she relied on the clean skincare brand to help craft her makeup-free look in Jurassic World: Dominion — and all for the sake of character authenticity, no less.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Laura Dern revealed to the publication that she actually opted to not wear makeup in the final installment of the Jurassic World series to honor the realness of her character, saying: "She’s not some sexy-scientist trope. I didn’t wear makeup in this movie. She’s real. She’s divorced, but loving life, and independent. She’s raised kids. And she’s at the height of her career, and she’s using it as service to the world."

Despite her makeup-free stance, Dern did still manage to boast an inimitable glow in the film — all with the help of her go-to, anti-aging skincare brand, True Botanicals. The actress has been a True Botanicals ambassador since 2019 and is a vocal advocate for the beauty label's sustainable, botanical-rich solutions. Whether it's getting ready on set or creating a naturally radiant look for all-day coverage — even while wrangling in dinosaurs — True Botanicals anti-aging products have proven to be an essential in Dern's skincare routine, from the big screen and beyond.

Shop Laura Dern's go-to, anti-aging skincare products from True Botanicals below.

Renew Nourishing Cleanser True Botanicals Renew Nourishing Cleanser Formulated with antioxidant-rich ingredients, this gentle facial cleanser helps to nourish and condition the skin through green tea-infused properties. $48 Buy Now

Renew Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream True Botanicals Renew Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream Infused with a super unique tree bark extract, the Natural Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream works to naturally reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles, all while hydrating the skin through a moisture retention complex. $78 Buy Now

