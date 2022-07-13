Just because Prime Day is Amazon's enormous shopping spree, doesn't mean its the only retailer offering major discounts today — especially on beauty and skincare products. Until tonight, Dermstore is having a Beauty Discovery Event where you can get 20% off beauty, skin and hair must-haves. Just use the code JOY at checkout to save on staples from beloved brands like NuFACE, EltaMD, Sunday Riley, First Aid Beauty, ILIA, Elemis and more.

Shop 20% off Dermstore

Founded by a dermatologist, Dermstore is a trusted retailer for expert-approved skincare that range in products for every skin type and skin tone. In addition to skincare, Dermstore also carries hair care, makeup, bath and body products. You'll find deals on cult-favorites and celebrity-approved skincare staples, like Kyle Richards' go-to Peter Thomas Roth gold eye patches and Hailey Bieber's go-to EltaMD sunscreen.

Below, shop ET's top picks from Dermstore's Beauty Discovery Sale.

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum Dermstore SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum Powered by TNS-MR and Renessensce Advanced, SkinMedica's serum is a skin rejuvenating formula that visibly improves the appearance of coarse wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin to reveal a smoother, more radiant and youthful complexion. $236 $189 Buy Now

Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Dermstore Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. Patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. $74 $59 Buy Now

