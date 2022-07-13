10 Skincare Deals to Shop During Dermstore's Beauty Discovery Sale: Save on EltaMD, SkinMedica and More
Just because Prime Day is Amazon's enormous shopping spree, doesn't mean its the only retailer offering major discounts today — especially on beauty and skincare products. Until tonight, Dermstore is having a Beauty Discovery Event where you can get 20% off beauty, skin and hair must-haves. Just use the code JOY at checkout to save on staples from beloved brands like NuFACE, EltaMD, Sunday Riley, First Aid Beauty, ILIA, Elemis and more.
Founded by a dermatologist, Dermstore is a trusted retailer for expert-approved skincare that range in products for every skin type and skin tone. In addition to skincare, Dermstore also carries hair care, makeup, bath and body products. You'll find deals on cult-favorites and celebrity-approved skincare staples, like Kyle Richards' go-to Peter Thomas Roth gold eye patches and Hailey Bieber's go-to EltaMD sunscreen.
Below, shop ET's top picks from Dermstore's Beauty Discovery Sale.
Designed for daily use, the tinted formula of EltaMD's mineral sunscreen masks imperfections while protecting your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays.
Powered by TNS-MR and Renessensce Advanced, SkinMedica's serum is a skin rejuvenating formula that visibly improves the appearance of coarse wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin to reveal a smoother, more radiant and youthful complexion.
Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.
Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches.
Take 20% off the at-home sculpting treatment for your skin. NuFACE's device uses microcurrent technology to tone your facial muscles, which temporarily gives your face a lifted, more contoured appearance.
Powered by hyaluronic acid, this face sunscreen plumps your skin with lightweight moisture while protecting you from the sun.
The thermal spring water spray used by Gwyneth Paltrow is included in Dermstore's sale.
Powered by AAC Technology, EltaMD says this calming toner helps to maintain hydrated and more resilient skin.
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. Patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays.
Not only does this balm gently cleanse your face, elderberry and starflower oil also help revitalize your complexion.
