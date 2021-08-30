This Peloton Dupe Is 30% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Walmart is having its own mega-sale this Labor Day. During their deals the Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling bike, a Peloton dupe, is over 30% off.

The Echelon bike regularly retails for $600. During Walmart's Labor Day Sale you can buy one for just under $500. That's a fraction of the price of a Peloton-branded stationary bike. Purchase includes a free 30-day membership to Echelon's fitness program, Echelon United. When you join Echelon United, you also gain access to Echelon's FitPass, which gives you access to live and on-demand classes including HIIT and yoga.

The sport bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app.

Walmart's Deals for Days event includes sales on home, technology, apparel, beauty and fitness goods. If you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free shipping and other perks.

