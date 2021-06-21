Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means Amazon is the best place to find tech deals for your home right now. Since we're leaving the house again, there is no better time to invest in tech that protects your space, feeds your pets while you're out and that lets you turn appliances on or off with ease when you're at work.

While you shop Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices and Alexa-controlled smart plugs, vacuums, Apple Macbook Air laptops, Samsung TVs and more.

Finally, be sure to check out additional Amazon Prime Day deals, including markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. If you already have an Alexa (the Amazon assistant), make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale, including home tech goodies.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. $95 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $80 Buy Now

Apple Macbook Air Amazon Apple Macbook Air A fast and lightweight computer to take on the go and complete all of the tasks that you need. $949 Buy Now

