Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home

By ET Online Staff
Amazon Prime Day is here, which means Amazon is the best place to find tech deals for your home right now. Since we're leaving the house again, there is no better time to invest in tech that protects your space, feeds your pets while you're out and that lets you turn appliances on or off with ease when you're at work. 

While you shop Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices and Alexa-controlled smart plugs, vacuums, Apple Macbook Air laptops, Samsung TVs and more. 

Finally, be sure to check out additional Amazon Prime Day deals, including markdowns on home decor

Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. If you already have an Alexa (the Amazon assistant), make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale, including home tech goodies.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. 
$95 (REGULARLY $130)
Fire HD 8-inch Tablet
Fire HD Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8-inch Tablet
This Fire Tablet has an 8-inch HD display and hold 32 GB so you can take your entertainment with you. 
$45 (REGULARLY $90)
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$80
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantrum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is currently on sale for $798 thanks to Prime Day.
$798 (REGULARLY $1000)
Apple Macbook Air
Apple Macbook Air
Amazon
Apple Macbook Air
A fast and lightweight computer to take on the go and complete all of the tasks that you need.
$949
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
These noise cancelling headphones are perfect for anyone who wants their music to be uninterrupted where ever they go.
$229
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Amazon
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Lose your Apple Airpod charging case? Grab a new one on Amazon for a discounted price, while supplies last. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Amazon
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Get the birds eye view that you have always wanted to get with the lightweight and easy to fly Mavic Mini.
$397
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Get alerted to all visitors coming to your front door.
$45 (REGULARLY $60)
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
$49
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
A vacuum that you can just set and forget. Having an assistant that takes care of the vacuuming, yes please.
$200

