The Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Overstock Right Now
Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to shop for large home purchases like furniture and appliances. Case in point, the Overstock Labor Day Sale is currently overflowing with some of the biggest discounts on furniture to transform your home. If you've been dreaming of a home refresh all summer, this major Overstock sale is the perfect time to save on everything such as outdoor furniture bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more — all up to 70% off.
From patio furniture and firepits to beds and kitchen appliances, thousands of items are marked down. Plus, when you shop the Overstock Labor Day sale, you'll get free shipping on everything. You can find mattresses for as low as $199 and score extra savings on quality furniture.
The Overstock sale is taking an extra 15% off select garden and patio furniture pieces and an extra 20% off select rugs. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at the Overstock Labor Day Sale is sure to have just what you could need for an interior redesign and days in your backyard this fall.
To give you a head start on the holiday shopping, we've pulled together the best Labor Day patio furniture deals from Overstock.
Become the "hostess with the most-ess" this summer and entertain all of your favorite people in one place with this heavy-duty, wooden dining table.
It is spacious enough to hold three people, and you can all have a great time outside together.
This outdoor loveseat has durable, water-resistant cushions so it's perfect to lounge in after a dip in the pool.
Gather around the firepit once the temps fall after the sun goes down but you don't feel like going inside just yet. A wood grate and poker are included with this portable fire pit.
This 5 piece set will elevate any patio space, not only do the four comfy wicker chairs swivel, but the Christopher Knight set also includes a dazzling fire pit.
A resilient gazebo is a great addition to an outdoor space, especially to protect against skin-damaging UV rays.
A hanging basket chair brings a whimsical touch to your outdoor space.
A comfortable fabric outdoor conversation set. Lightweight so it's easy to move around when needed.
Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.
Transform any outdoor space into a restful oasis with this durable daybed.
Designed for all weather, rugs will add an element of graphic texture to your outdoor space while lasting through any kind of conditions.
Choose any of the wide array of colored side tables to match any outdoor decor style.
Take your WFH game up a notch with this inviting hammock, a cozy getaway from a stressful afternoon.
Create the party ambiance of your dreams with the addition of these warm string lights, dotted with flickering flames.
Outdoor hosting just got even easier with Havenside Home's stylish Folding Serving Cart.
