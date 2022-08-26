Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to shop for large home purchases like furniture and appliances. Case in point, the Overstock Labor Day Sale is currently overflowing with some of the biggest discounts on furniture to transform your home. If you've been dreaming of a home refresh all summer, this major Overstock sale is the perfect time to save on everything such as outdoor furniture bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more — all up to 70% off.

Shop the Overstock Sale

From patio furniture and firepits to beds and kitchen appliances, thousands of items are marked down. Plus, when you shop the Overstock Labor Day sale, you'll get free shipping on everything. You can find mattresses for as low as $199 and score extra savings on quality furniture.

The Overstock sale is taking an extra 15% off select garden and patio furniture pieces and an extra 20% off select rugs. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at the Overstock Labor Day Sale is sure to have just what you could need for an interior redesign and days in your backyard this fall.

To give you a head start on the holiday shopping, we've pulled together the best Labor Day patio furniture deals from Overstock.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Labor Day Furniture Sale: Shop the Best Deals Up to 40% Off

18 Beach Day Essentials to Shop for Labor Day Weekend

Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More

The Best Labor Day Grill Sales for Fall Cookouts

Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Summer Nights on the Patio

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Summer 2022

Amazon Outlet Furniture Sale: Best Deals on Sofas, Patio Sets and More

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save up to 40% on Patio Furniture

The Best Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now