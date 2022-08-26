Shopping

The Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Overstock Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Overstock Labor Day Sale 2022
Overstock

Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to shop for large home purchases like furniture and appliances. Case in point, the Overstock Labor Day Sale is currently overflowing with some of the biggest discounts on furniture to transform your home. If you've been dreaming of a home refresh all summer, this major Overstock sale is the perfect time to save on everything such as outdoor furniture bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more — all up to 70% off.

From patio furniture and firepits to beds and kitchen appliances, thousands of items are marked down. Plus, when you shop the Overstock Labor Day sale, you'll get free shipping on everything. You can find mattresses for as low as $199 and score extra savings on quality furniture.

The Overstock sale is taking an extra 15% off select garden and patio furniture pieces and an extra 20% off select rugs. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at the Overstock Labor Day Sale is sure to have just what you could need for an interior redesign and days in your backyard this fall. 

To give you a head start on the holiday shopping, we've pulled together the best Labor Day patio furniture deals from Overstock

Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table

Become the "hostess with the most-ess" this summer and entertain all of your favorite people in one place with this heavy-duty, wooden dining table.

$395$314
Outdoor Patio Swing Canopy Bench Chair
Outdoor Patio Swing Canopy Bench Chair
Overstock
Outdoor Patio Swing Canopy Bench Chair

It is spacious enough to hold three people, and you can all have a great time outside together.

$198$159
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat
Overstock
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat

This outdoor loveseat has durable, water-resistant cushions so it's perfect to lounge in after a dip in the pool.

$712$516
Metal Portable 32-inch Courtyard Fire Pit
Metal Portable 32-inch Courtyard Fire Pit
Overstock
Metal Portable 32-inch Courtyard Fire Pit

Gather around the firepit once the temps fall after the sun goes down but you don't feel like going inside just yet. A wood grate and poker are included with this portable fire pit.

$153$130
Christopher Knight Alhambra 5 Piece Wicker Swivel Chairs with Fire Pit
Christopher Knight Alhambra 5 Piece Wicker Swivel Chairs with Fire Pit
Overstock
Christopher Knight Alhambra 5 Piece Wicker Swivel Chairs with Fire Pit

This 5 piece set will elevate any patio space, not only do the four comfy wicker chairs swivel, but the Christopher Knight set also includes a dazzling fire pit.

$1,713$1,441
Outsunny 2-tier Grey Outdoor Garden Gazebo with Removable Curtains
Outsunny 2-tier Grey Outdoor Garden Gazebo with Removable Curtains
Overstock
Outsunny 2-tier Grey Outdoor Garden Gazebo with Removable Curtains

A resilient gazebo is a great addition to an outdoor space, especially to protect against skin-damaging UV rays.

$320$253
Christopher Knight Kylie Wicker Hanging Basket Chair
Christopher Knight Kylie Wicker Hanging Basket Chair
Overstock
Christopher Knight Kylie Wicker Hanging Basket Chair

A hanging basket chair brings a whimsical touch to your outdoor space.

$610$363
Corvus Yorkdale 4-piece Outdoor Sling Fabric Conversation Set
Corvus Yorkdale 4-piece Outdoor Sling Fabric Conversation Set
Overstock
Corvus Yorkdale 4-piece Outdoor Sling Fabric Conversation Set

A comfortable fabric outdoor conversation set. Lightweight so it's easy to move around when needed.

$200$190
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Overstock
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair

Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.

$216$131
Ottavio Outdoor Acacia Wood Daybed with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
Ottavio Outdoor Acacia Wood Daybed with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Ottavio Outdoor Acacia Wood Daybed with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home

Transform any outdoor space into a restful oasis with this durable daybed. 

$639$476
SAFAVIEH Courtyard Judi Indoor/ Outdoor Patio Backyard Rug
SAFAVIEH Courtyard Judi Indoor/ Outdoor Patio Backyard Rug
Overstock
SAFAVIEH Courtyard Judi Indoor/ Outdoor Patio Backyard Rug

Designed for all weather, rugs will add an element of graphic texture to your outdoor space while lasting through any kind of conditions.

$118$36
Clihome Weather-Resistant Outdoor Steel Round Side Table
Clihome Weather-resistant Outdoor Steel Round Side Table
Overstock
Clihome Weather-Resistant Outdoor Steel Round Side Table

Choose any of the wide array of colored side tables to match any outdoor decor style.

$60$50
Hammaka Brazilian Style Hammock With Spreader Bars
Hammaka Brazilian Style Hammock With Spreader Bars
Overstock
Hammaka Brazilian Style Hammock With Spreader Bars

Take your WFH game up a notch with this inviting hammock, a cozy getaway from a stressful afternoon.

$75$51
LED Flickering Flame String Lights 48ft
LED Flickering Flame String Lights 48ft
Overstock
LED Flickering Flame String Lights 48ft

Create the party ambiance of your dreams with the addition of these warm string lights, dotted with flickering flames.

$67$51
Havenside Home Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart
Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart
Overstock
Havenside Home Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart

Outdoor hosting just got even easier with Havenside Home's stylish Folding Serving Cart.

$135$128

