The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop: End-of-Summer Deals from West Elm, Wayfair and More
Labor Day is still a few weeks away, but August is seeing some major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off.
Everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture is marked down ahead of Labor Day weekend. Sites like Pottery Barn, West Elm, Overstock and more are all offering a wide range of decorative pieces, statement decor and staple furnishings for every room and corner. Below, we've rounded up the best end-of-summer furniture sales happening right now. Score low prices on everything you need for your home with the best furniture and decor deals.
The Best Furniture Sales to Shop Right Now
West Elm
You can save up to 70% on West Elm dining sets, seating, dressers, and even bedding at the limited-time Warehouse Sale.
Pottery Barn
The home decor and furniture retailer is offering up to 70% this weekend. Save and spruce up your outdoor furniture, bedding and more at Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale.
Wayfair
From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, the Wayfair sale section is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.
Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
Make your porch or patio more inviting with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.
The Home Depot
Focus on your latest home improvement project and get early access to The Home Depot's Labor Day appliance savings. Save on every major appliance from dishwashers to refrigerators, washers and dryers.
Ashley Furniture
Shop up to 30% off at Ashley Furniture’s "Suite Dreams" sale sale with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.
Floyd
Floyd's Made to Last Sale takes 20% off sitewide and 25% off sectionals.
Frontgate
Frontgate's entire selection of outdoor furniture is 25% off, including oversized seating and dining tables. The discount will automatically apply to your cart at checkout.
The captivating teak set includes a sofa and two lounge chairs with broad sturdy arms.
Overstock
As summer winds down, Overstock is hosting an End-of-Summer Super Sale with 70% off thousands of items and free shipping on everything.
Grandin Road
The furnishings and seasonal decor brand is 20% off sitewide and offering free shipping on everything. Save on furniture and decor, so you can easily revamp your home's aesthetic.
Allform
Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDS20. The early Labor Day Sale is discounting all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals.
Amazon
Amazon back-to-school deals have some of the best discounts including patio furniture, bedding, and home decor.
This set includes a glass table and two comfortable rocking chairs with thick cushions for maximum comfort.
Apt2B
Until August 22, Apt2B is offering 15% off sitewide, plus an extra 5% off orders over $2,999 with the code GOBIG5.
Jonathan Adler
Shop Jonathan Adler's furniture selection and take 25% off your purchase of $200 or more. Just use the code SOLAR to give any room a chic and glamorous spacelift.
Raymour & Flanigan
Raymour & Flanigan’s "Buy More, Save More" sale event offers 10% off everything and 15% off purchases over $2,999 to get more savings on outdoor furniture and living room essentials.
Horchow
If you're ready for a new look or just looking for a chic housewarming present, shop Horchow's sale and save 25% off bedroom furniture, bedding, bath, decor and more.
Urban Outfitters
At Urban Outfitters, score up to 25% off bedding from quilt sets and duvet covers to pillowcases and sheets.
Patio Furniture Deals to Shop This Weekend
The early Labor Day furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture for those end-of-season barbecues or pool parties. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture sales to update your outdoor space below.
When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table.
Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions.
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.
This outdoor loveseat has durable, water-resistant cushions so it's perfect to lounge in after a dip in the pool.
Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!
Designed for all weather, rugs will add an element of graphic texture to your outdoor space while lasting through any kind of conditions.
