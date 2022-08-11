Labor Day is still a few weeks away, but August is seeing some major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off.

Everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture is marked down ahead of Labor Day weekend. Sites like Pottery Barn, West Elm, Overstock and more are all offering a wide range of decorative pieces, statement decor and staple furnishings for every room and corner. Below, we've rounded up the best end-of-summer furniture sales happening right now. Score low prices on everything you need for your home with the best furniture and decor deals.

The Best Furniture Sales to Shop Right Now

You can save up to 70% on West Elm dining sets, seating, dressers, and even bedding at the limited-time Warehouse Sale.

The home decor and furniture retailer is offering up to 70% this weekend. Save and spruce up your outdoor furniture, bedding and more at Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale.

From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, the Wayfair sale section is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $136 Buy Now

Focus on your latest home improvement project and get early access to The Home Depot's Labor Day appliance savings. Save on every major appliance from dishwashers to refrigerators, washers and dryers.

Shop up to 30% off at Ashley Furniture’s "Suite Dreams" sale sale with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.

Floyd's Made to Last Sale takes 20% off sitewide and 25% off sectionals.

Frontgate's entire selection of outdoor furniture is 25% off, including oversized seating and dining tables. The discount will automatically apply to your cart at checkout.

As summer winds down, Overstock is hosting an End-of-Summer Super Sale with 70% off thousands of items and free shipping on everything.

The furnishings and seasonal decor brand is 20% off sitewide and offering free shipping on everything. Save on furniture and decor, so you can easily revamp your home's aesthetic.

Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDS20. The early Labor Day Sale is discounting all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals.

Amazon back-to-school deals have some of the best discounts including patio furniture, bedding, and home decor.

Until August 22, Apt2B is offering 15% off sitewide, plus an extra 5% off orders over $2,999 with the code GOBIG5.

Shop Jonathan Adler's furniture selection and take 25% off your purchase of $200 or more. Just use the code SOLAR to give any room a chic and glamorous spacelift.

Raymour & Flanigan’s "Buy More, Save More" sale event offers 10% off everything and 15% off purchases over $2,999 to get more savings on outdoor furniture and living room essentials.

If you're ready for a new look or just looking for a chic housewarming present, shop Horchow's sale and save 25% off bedroom furniture, bedding, bath, decor and more.

At Urban Outfitters, score up to 25% off bedding from quilt sets and duvet covers to pillowcases and sheets.

Patio Furniture Deals to Shop This Weekend

The early Labor Day furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture for those end-of-season barbecues or pool parties. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture sales to update your outdoor space below.

Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. $815 $376 Buy Now

