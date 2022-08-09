Best Buy's Anniversary Sale Has Huge Savings on Major Appliances
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched huge appliance deals for its Anniversary Sale. Best Buy's appliance sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
For a limited time, you can upgrade your home and kitchen set-up with best-selling appliances from Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, and more. Whether you need a new dishwasher or a full laundry set, this is the first place you should look for wallet-friendly deals. There are a lot of options at Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals.
The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
This Amana electric range has 4 cooktop elements that reach up to 1800W of power. The ceramic cooktop surface is durable and makes cleaning a breeze.
The strong 400 cfm ventilation system efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove.
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
This energy efficient dishwasher has an AutoSense cycle that detects the soil level and amount of dishes, then automatically adjusts wash settings for the ultimate clean.
This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.
The Best Washer and Dryer Deals
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Power through laundry day in less time with enough room to fit a king-size comforter and bedding in a single load. Get the room and flexibility to clean in fewer loads.
LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.
With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.
