Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Baby Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Kids and baby deals
Labor Day weekend is just over a week away and it's time to bid farewell to summer. Some of us are busy planning Labor Day cookouts or doing last-minute back to school shopping, but at ET, we're excited about shopping Labor Day sales, namely Amazon's Labor Day deals. Right now, we're uncovering tons of deals on baby essentials.

Whether you're a new parent or you're shopping for one, you can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.

Beyond baby essentials, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Baby Essentials from Amazon's Labor Day deals

Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Amazon
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Dinosaurs to the rescue for teething babies! 
$12 (REGULARLY $13)
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Amazon
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Always have clean hat and mittens ready for your little one with Gerber's Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set.
$13
Newborn Baby Nest
TotAha Superior Dock for A Tot, Organic Cotton Baby Lounger for Co-Sleeping, Secure Comfort Portable Baby Sleeper Bed Bassinet, Newborn Essentials Must-Have for 0-12 Month -Woodland
Amazon
Newborn Baby Nest
Keep baby snug and comfortable in this cotton baby lounger.
$70
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Amazon
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Keep baby calm all night long with this weighted swaddle. 
$48
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Amazon
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Make bath time a little more fun with this adorable Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set.
$50 (REGULARLY $56)
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Amazon
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Make trimming baby's nails fun with this adorable Baby Nail Kit.
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Always be ready with a clean onesie with this pack of Simple Joys by Carter's Short-Sleeve Bodysuits.
$18 AND UP (REGULARLY $25)
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Amazon
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Whether you're looking for a baby shower gift or you're buying for your own little one, this baby feeding kit will be put to good use. 
$52 (REGULARLY $70)
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Amazon
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Be prepared to get your baby into good dental hygiene habits with the Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush.
$10 (REGULARLY $15)
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy
Amazon
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Be prepared for any sniffle or cough with Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy.
$17 (REGULARLY $22)
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Amazon
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
You can never have too many burp cloths. 
$8 (REGULARLY $10)
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Amazon
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Ease baby out of the tub for a tear-free towel-off with this 2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel set. 
$29 (REGULARLY $36)
Diaper Bag Backpack
Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
Diaper Bag Backpack
Make sure you're ready to travel with baby with this  Diaper Bag Backpack. 
$37
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Amazon
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Make sure you always have milk on hand for baby with these Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)

