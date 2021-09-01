Sponsored by Ashley Homestore

Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale: Trendy Furniture Up to 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
Whatever your home decor style is, Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale is bound to have something that'll catch your eye. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals -- taking up to 30% off select items and an extra 10% off with our exclusive promo code ETSTYLE through Sept. 6. Plus, shoppers can get 12 months special financing. 

While Ashley Homestore is known for having traditional furniture, they are also brimming with a lot of options for those looking for trendy home pieces that range in styles. You'll find items for modern farmhouse, contemporary glam, sleek minimalist and more. Shop deals on furniture pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, kitchen, outdoor space or an entryway. Get low prices on couches, accent chairs, patio sets, home decor accessories, beds and tables -- including a dupe for Meghan Markle's beautiful, expansive desk.

Shop the Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale and see ET Style's favorite deals below. 

Havalance Dining Table
Havalance Dining Table
A great dupe for Meghan Markle's large French farmhouse-style table seen in her Montecito home. 
$720 (REGULARLY $800)
Macleary Sofa
Macleary Sofa
Velvet furniture is a big trend right now! Add a lush green couch with clean, linear aesthetic to your home to up its cool factor. 
$500 (REGULARLY $750)
Mr. Kate Neely Futon with Bolster Pillows
Mr. Kate Neely Futon with Bolster Pillows
Another velvet stunner! Add this vintage-inspired convertible futon sofa, designed by interior designer and YouTuber Mr. Kate, to the guest room. 
$540 (REGULARLY $900)
Arroyo Sofa
Arroyo Sofa
This caramel faux leather sofa with bolster pillows and tapered legs would look great in a city apartment. 
$420 (REGULARLY $700)
Bales 5-Piece Modular Seating
Bales 5-Piece Modular Seating
Save a $1,000 on this versatile five-piece modular couch.
$1,500 (REGULARLY $2,500)
Tartonelle Accent Chair
Tartonelle Accent Chair
This highly-rated tufted, plush accent chair is sure to add a glamorous touch to any space. 
$320 (REGULARLY $400)
Effie Queen Panel Bed
Effie Queen Panel Bed
A block wood bed frame that has a modern farmhouse look. 
$300 (REGULARLY $500)
Dinsmore Twin Over Full Bunk Bed
Dinsmore Twin Over Full Bunk Bed
Whether you're looking to furnish a guest room or the kids' room, this bunk bed is practical, safe and sleek-looking. 
$230 (REGULARLY $430)
Starmore 76" Bookcase
Starmore 76" Bookcase
Display books, small art and decor on this handsome industrial design bookcase with metal frame. 
$387 (REGULARLY $700)
Brentburn Accent Cabinet
Brentburn Accent Cabinet
Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this opulent yet refined black accent cabinet with brass inlays and metal legs. 
$532 (REGULARLY $800)
Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table and 4 Chairs
Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table and 4 Chairs
A durable, weather-resistant outdoor dining set that comes with four cushioned wicker chairs. 
$1,657 (REGULARLY $3,300)
Crystal Cave Outdoor Loveseat with Table (Set of 2)
Crystal Cave Outdoor Loveseat with Table (Set of 2)
We love the modern boho look of this outdoor loveseat and glass top coffee table set. 
$477 (REGULARLY $700)
Aldwin Home Office Lift Top Desk
Aldwin Home Office Lift Top Desk
If you're continuing to work from home this fall, consider upgrading to a lift-top desk to use as a standing desk and for extra storage. 
$350 (REGULARLY $630)
A Touch of Design 26" Round Mirror with Double Wood Circle Frame
A Touch of Design 26" Round Mirror with Double Wood Circle Frame
Style this beautiful circle mirror in the entryway or bathroom. 
$74 (REGULARLY $190)
Wynora Chairside End Table
Wynora Chairside End Table
Grab two of this chic, marble-look end table for the limited-time low price to adorn each side of your couch. 
$65 (REGULARLY $120)
Surya Elaziz 7'10" x 10'3" Area Rug
Surya Elaziz 7'10" x 10'3" Area Rug
Adding a rug to an empty-looking space instantly makes it interesting. Our favorite is this Moroccan-style area rug with subtle geometric pattern. 
$315 (REGULARLY $441)
Trinell 6 Drawer Dresser
Trinell 6 Drawer Dresser
A warm, rustic wooden dresser with antiqued bronze-tone hardware. 
$340 (REGULARLY $590)
Clarkburn Bar Cart
Clarkburn Bar Cart
Keep your favorite spirits, wine bottles and glassware on this beautiful metal bar cart. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Centiar Counter Height Bar Stool (Set of 2)
Centiar Counter Height Bar Stool (Set of 2)
Modern bar stools with contoured bucket seats and curved metal base. 
$158 (REGULARLY $220)
Gray 6 Ft. Rustic Blanket Ladder
Gray 6 Ft. Rustic Blanket Ladder
Hurry to score this great deal on a wooden blanket ladder just in time for fall. This one is handcrafted from reclaimed and recycled wood. 
$111 (REGULARLY $340)
Simple Designs Geometric Concrete Lamp
Simple Designs Geometric Concrete Lamp
A stunning table lamp with a concrete geometric base. 
$27 (REGULARLY $40)

