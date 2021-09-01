Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale: Trendy Furniture Up to 30% Off
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whatever your home decor style is, Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale is bound to have something that'll catch your eye. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals -- taking up to 30% off select items and an extra 10% off with our exclusive promo code ETSTYLE through Sept. 6. Plus, shoppers can get 12 months special financing.
While Ashley Homestore is known for having traditional furniture, they are also brimming with a lot of options for those looking for trendy home pieces that range in styles. You'll find items for modern farmhouse, contemporary glam, sleek minimalist and more. Shop deals on furniture pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, kitchen, outdoor space or an entryway. Get low prices on couches, accent chairs, patio sets, home decor accessories, beds and tables -- including a dupe for Meghan Markle's beautiful, expansive desk.
Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including Kate Spade wristlets, Coach handbags, boots under $50, mattresses and tech items.
Shop the Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale and see ET Style's favorite deals below.
