We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whatever your home decor style is, Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale is bound to have something that'll catch your eye. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals -- taking up to 30% off select items and an extra 10% off with our exclusive promo code ETSTYLE through Sept. 6. Plus, shoppers can get 12 months special financing.

While Ashley Homestore is known for having traditional furniture, they are also brimming with a lot of options for those looking for trendy home pieces that range in styles. You'll find items for modern farmhouse, contemporary glam, sleek minimalist and more. Shop deals on furniture pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, kitchen, outdoor space or an entryway. Get low prices on couches, accent chairs, patio sets, home decor accessories, beds and tables -- including a dupe for Meghan Markle's beautiful, expansive desk.

Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including Kate Spade wristlets, Coach handbags, boots under $50, mattresses and tech items.

Shop the Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale and see ET Style's favorite deals below.

Macleary Sofa Ashley Homestore Macleary Sofa Velvet furniture is a big trend right now! Add a lush green couch with clean, linear aesthetic to your home to up its cool factor. $500 (REGULARLY $750) Buy Now

Arroyo Sofa Ashley Homestore Arroyo Sofa This caramel faux leather sofa with bolster pillows and tapered legs would look great in a city apartment. $420 (REGULARLY $700) Buy Now

Brentburn Accent Cabinet Ashley Homestore Brentburn Accent Cabinet Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this opulent yet refined black accent cabinet with brass inlays and metal legs. $532 (REGULARLY $800) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

We Found the Perfect Dupe for Meghan Markle’s Desk

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale

Best Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

The Best Fall Jackets on Sale for Labor Day

Labor Day 2021: Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer, Home, Tech & More

This Peloton Dupe Is 20% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Best Online Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend