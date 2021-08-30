Shopping

Chic Fall Essentials We're Buying From Abercrombie's Early Labor Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback, and their early Labor Day sale is one you don't want to miss! The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 40% off.

Gone are the days of their logo-emblazoned polos. Abercrombie is now nearly unrecognizable (in the best way) with on-trend pieces you wouldn't expect from the retailer. Standouts include stunning, elevated dress silhouettes, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits and an awesome, expansive range of denim styles. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures. 

If you're looking for more fashion deals ahead of the long holiday weekend, be sure to check out Kate Spade bundles, celeb-beloved Crocs clogs, Gap Factory dresses and Amazon leggings

Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch sale and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below. 

Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
This super chic brown faux leather mini skirt will be the perfect addition for your fall wardrobe. Wear it with a knit or bodysuit and throw on your fave pair of boots! 
$38 (REGULARLY $55)
High Rise 80s Mom Jeans
High Rise 80s Mom Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 80s Mom Jeans
A vintage-inspired mom jean with a high-rise waist and a fit that's relaxed through the thigh and tapered at the ankle. 
$59 (REGULARLY $99)
High Rise Skinny Jeans
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Black jeans are a staple for fall. The front slit hem adds a trendy look to the classic high-waist jean. 
$59 (REGULARLY $99)
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are smaller at the waist (goodbye waist gaps!) and roomier on the hips and thighs. This light-wash skinny jean with knee rip will easily become your go-to denim. 
$59 (REGULARLY $99)
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Haven't you heard? Y2K fashion trends are back! Get the look with this boot-cut flare jean. Don't worry, this one has a high-rise waist in case you're not into the comeback of the low rise. 
$59 (REGULARLY $99)
Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt
Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie sweatshirts are the softest. Run to grab this retro-style graphic crewneck, stat. 
$38 (REGULARLY $55)
Drapey Trench Coat
Drapey Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Drapey Trench Coat
Score this timeless trench coat ahead of fall. 
$98 (REGULARLY $140)
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
From Abercrombie's collaboration with The Knot, this twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit is such a chic fall wedding guest outfit. 
$84 (REGULARLY $120)
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Another stunning wedding guest look, this luxe crepe midi dress in the muted light green hue is simply elegant. Peep the gorgeous open back. 
$77 (REGULARLY $110)
Double-Layered Seamless Sweetheart Bodysuit
Double-Layered Seamless Sweetheart Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Double-Layered Seamless Sweetheart Bodysuit
This double-layered, seamless bodysuit is buttery soft. 
$31 (REGULARLY $39)
Mid-Length Cardigan
Mid-Length Cardigan
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid-Length Cardigan
A cozy cardigan with balloon sleeves to throw on whenever you need a bit of warmth. 
$41 (REGULARLY $69)
Knotted Crew Tee
Knotted Crew Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Knotted Crew Tee
Stock up on this knotted crewneck t-shirt in multiple colors. 
$11 (REGULARLY $19)

