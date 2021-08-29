Shopping

Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Wayfair

We're already shopping major Labor Day sales! One category that's worth the savings you can shop right now is outdoor furniture -- and there are huge deals from Wayfair's End-of-Season Outdoor Sale you don't want to miss.

The online furniture retailer is offering up to 50% off modern outdoor furniture with final markdowns and clearance items to shop before summer ends. Standout savings include patio sets from $350, patio dining from $250 and patio umbrellas from $75. No promo code for the Wayfair Labor Day sale. 

Hurry and shop the sale so you can score outdoor furniture last-minute in time for your Labor Day weekend gathering! (And if you're still looking for a cute dress to wear for the holiday weekend, we have a ton of chic dress options for you to sift through). 

To help you save on more items during this year's Labor Day weekend, ET Style has started to gather the best Labor Day deals offered by our favorite retailers. Check out early Labor Day sale items, such as mattress deals, patio furniture under $200, Amazon savings and more online Labor Day sales.

Shop Wayfair's End-of-Season Outdoor Sale and browse through our top picks below. 

Sol 72 Outdoor Adison Crossweave Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Sol 72 Outdoor Adison Crossweave Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Adison Crossweave Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
You can continue to enjoy your patio furniture into fall with the addition of a fire pit to keep you warm on chilly nights. This cross-weave steel design is an essential for an outdoor living space. It comes with a log grate, spark screen, fire poker and a cover.
$150 (REGULARLY $280)
Mercury Row Additri 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Mercury Row Additri 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Mercury Row Additri 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
If your outdoor space is on the smaller side or you live in an apartment with a balcony, opt for this contemporary outdoor furniture set with a modern boho, airy look. It includes two armchairs and an accent table.
$330 (REGULARLY $699)
Latitude Run Ile 76.77'' Long Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 2)
Latitude Run Ile 76.77'' Long Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Latitude Run Ile 76.77'' Long Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 2)
Soak up the sun in the backyard, on the patio or deck before summer ends on these outdoor living chaise lounges. This reclining lounger comes as a two-piece lounge chair set.
$228 (REGULARLY $400)
ZWISSLIV Black Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light Pack
ZWISSLIV Black Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light Pack
Wayfair
ZWISSLIV Black Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light Pack
Add some pizazz to the entry way of your outdoor space with these LED solar-powered, weather-resistant lights that illuminate a fun floral pattern. 
$72 (REGULARLY $117)
Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair has become the go-to place to shop for a low price on a patio set. Our top pick is this wicker outdoor sofa with removable cover cushions. It also comes with a table.
$420 (REGULARLY $820)
Union Rustic Channing Rectangular 4-Person 47'' Long Bar Height Dining Set with Cushions
Union Rustic dining set
Wayfair
Union Rustic Channing Rectangular 4-Person 47'' Long Bar Height Dining Set with Cushions
There are a ton of deals on dining sets, too, such as this wooden set of bar height dining table and chairs for four-person seating.
$410 (REGULARLY $828)
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)
An adirondack chair is a classic outdoor furniture piece. With this deal, not only do you get one but two chairs for 44% off.
$390 (REGULARLY $700)
Latitude Run Azelle Square 4-Person 33.46'' Long Bistro Set with Umbrella
Latitude Run Azelle Square 4-Person 33.46'' Long Bistro Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Latitude Run Azelle Square 4-Person 33.46'' Long Bistro Set with Umbrella
A metal bistro set that comes with an umbrella, dining table, four foldable chairs and four cushions.
$300 (REGULARLY $499)
Arlmont & Co. Indoor/Outdoor Distinctive Cotton Canvas Hanging Rope Chair With Pillows Beige
Arlmont & Co. hammock
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Indoor/Outdoor Distinctive Cotton Canvas Hanging Rope Chair With Pillows Beige
Unwind and relax with a glass of wine and a book while chilling in this boho-style hammock chair. Plus, it comes with two soft pillows for extra comfort. 
$69 (REGULARLY $115)
Arlmont & Co. Galvan Rectangular 4-Person 55'' Long Picnic Table
Arlmont & Co. Galvan Rectangular 4-Person 55'' Long Picnic Table
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Galvan Rectangular 4-Person 55'' Long Picnic Table
No outdoor space? No problem! Head to a park or the beach with this portable picnic table. This outdoor seating fold-out table with bench seats can be collapsed into a suitcase-sized block for easy carrying.
$77 (REGULARLY $100)

