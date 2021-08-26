The Best Early Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

As we enter into the last weekend of August and prepare to bid adieu to the summer season, fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- transitioning back into office spaces, heading back to school, spending more time enjoying life out in public and preparing for the fun of Labor Day weekend.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its fun, corresponding activities. Plus now, thanks to an influx in end of summer sales and savings, you can score major deals on everything from shoes and makeup, to home furniture decor and must-have travel essentials.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find the best early Labor Day weekend sales to shop now, courtesy of yours truly.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

American Eagle

Take 60% off of clearance, along with an extra 10% off other styles.

AeroGarden

Enjoy 20% off site-wide with the code CBS20.

Alo Yoga

This weekend, take up to 40% off sale styles.

Amazon

Shop unbeatable deals through Amazon's end of summer savings outlet.

Anthropologie

Enjoy an extra 40% off all sale items (discount shown in cart) this weekend only! Sale furniture is excluded, but shoppers can also take an extra 25% off all workout gear -- including the consumer-favorite, Bala brand.

Backcountry

The Semi Annual Sale is here -- take up to 50% off through Aug. 26. Plus, enjoy free 2-day shipping on orders of $50 and over with the code FREE2DAY. Valid through Sept. 1.

Benefit Cosmetics

Shoppers can enjoy free shipping on all orders, no minimum purchase required! Use the code FREESHIP -- valid through Sept. 14.

Biossance

The Friends & Family event is here! Take 30% off items site-wide for Clean Crew members with the code CREW30, or take 25% off for non-members with the code FRIEND25. Offer valid through Aug. 30.

Cameo

It's Fan Appreciation Week -- take 25% off site-wide through Aug. 27.

Columbia Sportswear

Take up to 60% off select gear with the code AUG60PLUS. Offer valid through Sept. 1.

French Connection

The End of Season Sale is in full-swing, and shoppers can enjoy an extra 50% off sale items with the code SUMMERFC. Ends Sept. 2.

Gap

Get an extra 40% off sale styles with the code SALE. Restrictions Apply -- offer valid through Aug. 28.

H_llo Friend

Take 40% off the Ultra Mask, while supplies last. Plus, enjoy free shipping on orders of $60+.

Home Depot

Shoppers can take up to 20% off select ceiling fans through Sept. 6.

Kate Spade

Enjoy an extra 30% off sale styles with the code SOLONGSUMMER -- offer valid through Sept. 6.

Lucky Brand

Take up to 60% off and 30% off denim through Sept. 8.

Macy's

Enjoy an extra 30% off Free People clothing with the code ULTIMATE. Discount valid through Aug. 29.

Mother Denim

The End of Season Sale is on -- take up to 50% off.

Public Goods

Shoppers can take 15% off $70+ with the code CBS15 or ET15.

Rag & Bone

Take up to 60% off site-wide and enjoy an extra 25% off select styles. Offer valid through Aug. 29.

Staples

Take up to 40% on select chairs during the Chair Savings Event at Staples through Aug. 28.

Sundry

Get 70% off at Sundry's Online Warehouse Sale! Shoppers can score deals on matching sets, pullovers, sweats, yoga pants, tees, tanks, dresses and more through Aug. 31.

Tarte Cosmetics

The Friends & Family Sale is live -- get up to 35% off, plus free shipping at Tarte Cosmetics through Sept. 1.

UrbanStems

Take 15% off any UrbanStems arrangement with the code EMPOWER -- offer valid through 8/29.

Walgreens

Enjoy 60% off canvas prints and floating frames with the code FALLFRAMES through Aug. 28.

Wayfair

Shop the End of Season Outdoor Sale and take up to 50% off outdoor seating, patio sets from $350, patio umbrellas from $75, patio dining from $250 and more.

