'NCIS: Hawai'i' Canceled After 3 Seasons

NCIS: Hawai'i is saying aloha. The NCIS spinoff has been canceled by CBS amid its third season, ET confirms.

Following the news, sources told Deadline that the show's season 3 finale was not intended to be a series ender, and will conclude with a tease for season 4 drama that'll never play out. However, a major cliffhanger is not forthcoming, according to the outlet.

The Vanessa Lachey-led spinoff was the fourth for the NCIS franchise -- the New Orleans and Los Angeles versions ended in 2021 and 2023, respectively -- and the first with a woman at its forefront.

As a whole, though, the franchise is a successful one. NCIS and NCIS: Sydney have both been renewed, for their 22nd and 2nd seasons, respectively. There's also a spinoff in the works at Paramount+, which will see Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reprise their fan-favorite roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

When ET spoke to Lachey about her role on Hawai'i, she gushed about being "a part of this incredible franchise," which aired its 1,000th episode earlier this moth.

"To be the newcomer -- the baby at three seasons -- and to be able to celebrate 1,000 episodes of a television show, I don't know if people really know how big of a feat that is," Lachey told ET. "... I'm just honored and I'm constantly humbled and I'm very grateful. But I also don't take it for granted."

Lachey, who starred on the show alongside Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Jason Antoon, has yet to speak out about the show's cancellation.

