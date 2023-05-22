LL Cool J Joins 'NCIS: Hawaii' After Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Finale

Sam Hanna's back in action... already!

LL Cool J will join season 3 of NCIS: Hawaii as a recurring guest star after making a surprise cameo appearance in Monday's sophomore finale. The 55-year-old star just wrapped up a 14-season run on NCIS: LA with Sunday's series finale.

In the finale of NCIS: Hawaii, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) are attacked under fire in Venezuela and they receive assistance from Sam, who made his way over from Morocco, where he was last seen with his NCIS: LA crew.

In the scene, Sam tells Tennant she has "people looking out for her" as he goes on overwatch. "If you need anything else, you got my number," he advises her.

“All of us at NCIS: Hawaii have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season 3,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber in a joint statement.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawaii is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process," Lachey said in a statement. "Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!"

LL Cool J officially joining the NCIS: Hawaii family comes months after ET spoke with him on the GRAMMYs carpet where he entertained the idea of having a more regular presence on the island after Lachey extended a standing invite to board her show.

"I'll definitely keep that invitation in mind, Vanessa, and you never know. We'll see what happens. Maybe I'll come play a little bit, we'll see," he said back in February. "Anything is possible."

Seems like it's all coming to fruition.

