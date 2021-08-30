Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Labor Day weekend is in just a few days. After that, it's all about fall cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But with fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Right now, you can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Labor Day Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.

Looking for a deal on new serving dishes and bowls for the feast you plan on making with all your new kitchen appliances? Maybe something to wear when you host your next dinner party? We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more deals we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out our selection of the best discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware still available with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

ET's Picks for Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Deals from Amazon's Labor Day deals:

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen. $20 Buy Now

Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender Amazon Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender Want to make delicious smoothies wherever you go? The Gloliteup personal portable blender can help! It's BPA-free and hold 16.9 ounces. Six blades allow you to blend up smoothies and shakes on the go. $30 (REGURLARLY $33) Buy Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender This variable speed blender is great for anyone who is looking to make the best smoothies at home. $423 (REGULARLY $550) Buy Now

