Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 40% Off on Amazon

Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts are still on sale for $30. The model's go-to classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts, which are regularly priced at $50, are 40% off following Amazon's Labor Day deals. The star shared her love for the summer essential with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot.

“The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential. I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine.

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale for 40% off year-round, so you might want to act fast. The classic vintage-style shorts, which are a non-stretch, feature a 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem. The shorts are available in three different washes.

There’s nothing like a pair of great denim shorts that you can wear with anything. Try another one of Hailey's essentials - white Nike Air Force 1s. If you’ve been looking to complete your summer wardrobe, check out Hailey's key staple below.

