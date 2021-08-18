Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling

Labor Day weekend is upon us. And as we start to see friends and family more in-person, the upcoming holiday is the perfect time to make the most of your outdoor space and cook up a delicious BBQ meal for loved ones.

While summer might be behind us, many prime grilling days still lie ahead, which means it's as good a time as any to make sure you have everything you need for grilling up a storm. This of course means a grilling apron, stainless-steel spatula set and a meat thermometer. But don't forget about a cooking glove made for outdoor use, a grill brush and the perfect sauces to take your grilled masterpiece over the edge. Having trouble deciding exactly what to grill? Not to worry: You can sign up for a meat subscription service and taste selections you might not have discovered otherwise. Your Labor Day weekend just got a whole lot yummier!

To help you find all the essentials you need, ET Style gathered a bunch of staples for outdoor grilling like accessories, tools and, of course, grills if you don't already have one.

To further prep for more end of summer fun, check out our top picks of swimsuits, patio furniture and camping gear. Shop the best grilling season staples, below.

ApronDaddy Grillfather Apron Etsy ApronDaddy Grillfather Apron For the father's and men in your life who love to grill, this kitschy "The Grillfather" apron is such a fun gift. $23 AT ETSY Buy Now

Amy Non Stick Burger Press Amazon Amy Non Stick Burger Press This Amy Non Stick Burger Press works well with meat and non-meat burgers. This Burger Press is the best 3-in-1 burger making tool as it helps you create the perfect sized stuffed or regular burgers. $8 AT AMAZON Buy Now

16-Inch Stainless Steel Tong Amazon 16-Inch Stainless Steel Tong A stainless steel tong is a grilling essential! This one has a plastic rubber grip handle, grooved thumb rest and locking mechanism for only $8. $9 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ThreeTwo1 Color Block Cooking Apron Etsy ThreeTwo1 Color Block Cooking Apron A chic color-block apron made from durable cotton canvas. It has an adjustable neck strap and multiple pockets. The apron is available in three different color combinations, and you can personalize it! $30 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Butcher Box Meat and Seafood Subscription Butcher Box Butcher Box Meat and Seafood Subscription Meat lovers can get grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood straight to their door with Butcher Box. The subscription service offers five different membership options from an all-beef box to a mixed box. $129 AND UP AT BUTCHER BOX Buy Now

