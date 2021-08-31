A sense of personal style doesn’t stop at what we wear. The same colors and elements you’re drawn to for your wardrobe should also be incorporated into your most personal space, your home. And who better to look to for home decor inspiration than the style icons and celebrities that we look to for our outfits?

Even if you have the impeccable style of your favorite celebs, you might not have a comparable budget. And we feel you! That's why the ET Style team are experts at finding the best dupes for the luxury brands and designer pieces that we see on our favorite celebs and in their homes, and we’ve applied our special set of skills here for you to source the statement pieces we love that won’t break the bank.

With Labor Day sales in full swing, now is the perfect time to invest in a new piece of furniture for your home. We’ve found amazing deals on everything from sofas to mattresses and end-of-season sales on everything to outfit your outdoor space.

First example, when she graced us with a streaming appearance in honor of her 40th birthday and the launch of Archewell’s ‘40x40’ initiative, we couldn’t help but notice Meghan Markle’s expansive and elegant workspace. The standout piece we're currently coveting? Her desk.

The desk in the Duchess of Sussex's Montecito, California home office is giving us French farmhouse vibes. After some digging, we discovered the desk is actually a dining table. We love the drama of this oversized workspace if you have the space in your home, but if you’re working from your kitchen table like so many of us, this is the chicest upgrade.

Archewell

The Duchess of Susex's workspace is admittedly on the pricier side, so we scoured the internet for some pretty chic lookalikes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

Best Early Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

We Tested Out These Mattresses in a Box and These are the Best

The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall