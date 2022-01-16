If you've ever wanted to follow in the footsteps of a royal or get a feel for what it's like to be in a duchess' shoes, now you finally can (kind of). One of Meghan Markle's favorite shoe brands, Birdies, is currently hosting its bi-annual "Before They Fly Away" sale -- with select styles on sale for up to 60% off (including her go-to flat style, The Blackbird).

Unlike other members of the British royal family, Meghan Markle has mastered the art of effortless style -- often opting for more casual-chic attire like white button-up blouses, distressed denim and even classic black, washable flats.

While Markle was a fan of Birdies long before her duchess days, she's since made the flats a staple part of her royal wardrobe -- even wearing the shoes on a number of royal engagements, including to New Zealand and Morocco.

Samir Hussein/GC Images

Birdies is known for having some of the most comfortable flat and ballet slipper styles on the market. The Blackbird -- the shoe favored by the Duchess of Sussex, in particular -- is made from a washable knit material, and is fitted with a no-slip rubber sole for seamless indoor and outdoor wear.

Samir Hussein/GC Images

Markle's go-to shoe is now majorly discounted at Birdies' bi-annual sale, with the tropical-colored Blackbird style currently available for under $100. Kick-start your new year on a royally-high note and shop the Duchess' staple pair of flats below.

Ahead, shop other similar styles from the Meghan Markle-approved brand-- including select pairs that are only $50 at Birdies' can't-miss, bi-annual sale.

In need of more lifestyle and fashion inspiration from the royal family? Honestly same. Peruse through Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, plus shop Kate Middleton's go-to sneakers.

