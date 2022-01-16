Shopping

This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Line Is On Sale with Styles Up to 60% Off

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Brand, Birdies
Samir Hussein/GC Images

If you've ever wanted to follow in the footsteps of a royal or get a feel for what it's like to be in a duchess' shoes, now you finally can (kind of). One of Meghan Markle's favorite shoe brands, Birdies, is currently hosting its bi-annual "Before They Fly Away" sale -- with select styles on sale for up to 60% off (including her go-to flat style, The Blackbird).

Unlike other members of the British royal family, Meghan Markle has mastered the art of effortless style -- often opting for more casual-chic attire like white button-up blouses, distressed denim and even classic black, washable flats.

While Markle was a fan of Birdies long before her duchess days, she's since made the flats a staple part of her royal wardrobe -- even wearing the shoes on a number of royal engagements, including to New Zealand and Morocco.

Meghan Markle Birdies
Samir Hussein/GC Images

Birdies is known for having some of the most comfortable flat and ballet slipper styles on the market. The Blackbird -- the shoe favored by the Duchess of Sussex, in particular -- is made from a washable knit material, and is fitted with a no-slip rubber sole for seamless indoor and outdoor wear.

Meghan Markle New Zealand Birdies
Samir Hussein/GC Images

Markle's go-to shoe is now majorly discounted at Birdies' bi-annual sale, with the tropical-colored Blackbird style currently available for under $100. Kick-start your new year on a royally-high note and shop the Duchess' staple pair of flats below.

The Blackbird Tropical
The Blackbird Tropical
Birdies
The Blackbird Tropical
$120$95 AT BIRDIES
The Blackbird Jet
The Blackbird Jet
Birdies
The Blackbird Jet
$120 AT BIRDIES

Ahead, shop other similar styles from the Meghan Markle-approved brand-- including select pairs that are only $50 at Birdies' can't-miss, bi-annual sale.

In need of more lifestyle and fashion inspiration from the royal family? Honestly same. Peruse through Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, plus shop Kate Middleton's go-to sneakers.

The Songbird
The Songbird
Birdies
The Songbird
$120$50 AT BIRDIES
The Phoebe Emerald Faux Fur
The Phoebe Emerald Faux Fur
Birdies
The Phoebe Emerald Faux Fur
$120$50 AT BIRDIES
The Swift
The Swift
Birdies
The Swift
$120$85 AT BIRDIES
The Lark
The Lark
Birdies
The Lark
$120$60 AT BIRDIES
The Swan
The Swan
Birdies
The Swan
$120$95 AT BIRDIES
The Robin Pewter Faux Fur
The Robin Pewter Faux Fur
Birdies
The Robin Pewter Faux Fur
$95$75 AT BIRDIES

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase

The 20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Nike, Adidas, Asics & More

Kendall Jenner's Comfy North Face Shoes Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes are 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

 