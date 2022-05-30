Coach Memorial Day Sale: Last Chance to Take Up to 40% Off These Summer Deals Too Good to Miss
Regardless of your Memorial Day plans, you'll definitely want to set some time aside to get your shopping on before the end of today — especially at Coach. Coach is marking the beginning of the new season through its major Memorial Day Sale — with select handbags, shoes, wallets and stylish jewelry all on sale for up to 40% off through the end of the day on Monday, May 30.
The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. The brand has a wide selection of trendy shoulder bags (like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag) and energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less. The Memorial Day Sale has tons of deals on summer-friendly and celeb-loved styles, such as compact wallets, jewelry pieces, crossbody bags and more.
Ahead, shop the best finds from the Coach Memorial Day Sale before it ends today. Plus, browse top deals at Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event and our favorite Father's Day gifts from Coach Outlet.
This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.
Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.
This dainty wristlet gives new meaning to "pretty in pink."
Save 40% on the best-selling Tabby Bag in brick red from Coach — but only for under the end of the day on May 30.
Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed.
Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.
Who knew a bucket hat could be so luxurious?
Keep it cute in colorblock.
Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.
The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.
Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.
Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet in brick red through Coach's Memorial Day Sale.
Florals for the end of spring and the start of summer? Groundbreaking — well, at least they are in this flower-embellished wallet-sized crossbody.
