Coach Memorial Day Sale: Last Chance to Take Up to 40% Off These Summer Deals Too Good to Miss

By ETonline Staff
Coach Summer Sale 2022
Coach

Regardless of your Memorial Day plans, you'll definitely want to set some time aside to get your shopping on before the end of today — especially at Coach. Coach is marking the beginning of the new season through its major Memorial Day Sale — with select handbags, shoes, wallets and stylish jewelry all on sale for up to 40% off through the end of the day on Monday, May 30

The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. The brand has a wide selection of trendy shoulder bags (like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag) and energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less. The Memorial Day Sale has tons of deals on summer-friendly and celeb-loved styles, such as compact wallets, jewelry pieces, crossbody bags and more.

Ahead, shop the best finds from the Coach Memorial Day Sale before it ends today. Plus, browse top deals at Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event and our favorite Father's Day gifts from Coach Outlet.

Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print

This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.

$395$237
Papaya Hero Crossbody
Hero Crossbody
Coach
Papaya Hero Crossbody

Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.

$395$277
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet
Coach
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet

This dainty wristlet gives new meaning to "pretty in pink."

$95$67
Soft Tabby Hobo
Soft Tabby Hobo
Coach
Soft Tabby Hobo

Save 40% on the best-selling Tabby Bag in brick red from Coach — but only for under the end of the day on May 30.

$395$237
Addison Sandal
Addison Sandal
Coach
Addison Sandal

Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed.

$185$111
Scarlett Sandal
Scarlett Sandal
Coach
Scarlett Sandal

Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.

$130$91
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton
Coach
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton

Who knew a bucket hat could be so luxurious?

$125$88
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Coach
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge

Keep it cute in colorblock.

$550$330
Willow Tote 24
Willow Tote 24
Coach
Willow Tote 24

Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.

$350$245
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock

The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.

$275$165
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Coach
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock

Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.

$295$177
Slim Billfold Wallet
Slim Billfold Wallet
Coach
Slim Billfold Wallet

Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet in brick red through Coach's Memorial Day Sale.

$150$105
Kira Crossbody With Floral Print
Kira Crossbody With Floral Print
Coach
Kira Crossbody With Floral Print

Florals for the end of spring and the start of summer? Groundbreaking — well, at least they are in this flower-embellished wallet-sized crossbody.

$225$158

