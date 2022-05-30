Regardless of your Memorial Day plans, you'll definitely want to set some time aside to get your shopping on before the end of today — especially at Coach. Coach is marking the beginning of the new season through its major Memorial Day Sale — with select handbags, shoes, wallets and stylish jewelry all on sale for up to 40% off through the end of the day on Monday, May 30.

The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. The brand has a wide selection of trendy shoulder bags (like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag) and energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less. The Memorial Day Sale has tons of deals on summer-friendly and celeb-loved styles, such as compact wallets, jewelry pieces, crossbody bags and more.

Ahead, shop the best finds from the Coach Memorial Day Sale before it ends today. Plus, browse top deals at Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event and our favorite Father's Day gifts from Coach Outlet.

Soft Tabby Hobo Coach Soft Tabby Hobo Save 40% on the best-selling Tabby Bag in brick red from Coach — but only for under the end of the day on May 30. $395 $237 Buy Now

Addison Sandal Coach Addison Sandal Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed. $185 $111 Buy Now

Scarlett Sandal Coach Scarlett Sandal Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors. $130 $91 Buy Now

