Everything Jennifer Lopez Made Us Buy: Leggings, Beauty Products and More
Few celebrities have as much of an influence in the pop culture landscape as Jennifer Lopez. But beyond her musical and on-screen talents, the 52-year-old is also a global muse for beauty and style inspiration. Regardless of the product or fashion piece, if it's J.Lo-approved, then you know that it's good -- and probably already on the verge of being sold out too.
Ahead, ET Style has rounded up some of the most iconic items we've bought because Lopez made them look too good to pass up -- from skincare staples and Beyond Yoga leggings, to a quintessential little white dress that's perfect for summer and beyond. Check out some of the entertainer's must-have goodies. And shop other celeb-loved product roundups from ET Style for more inspiration.
As of late, Lopez has been living out all of our "hot girl summer" dreams. And on her recent trip to Monaco, fans took notice of her crisp Reformation Roarke Linen Dress, in particular.
GET THE LOOK:
The multitalented star has always been a huge advocate for working out and living healthy. Now, she's proving you can look just as chic while doing all of that too. Lopez has been spotted wearing several styles of Beyond Yoga leggings -- including this pearly, rose gold pair.
GET THE LOOK:
The "JLo glow" is a real thing. And for those looking to mimic the starlet's dewy complexion, you can shop some of her go-to beauty and skincare products below -- as recommended by the entertainer herself on a recent IGTV video.
Lopez started the video by lathering up on That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser from her line to cleanse her skin. She then moved onto using That JLo Glow Serum, which she described as being "glow in a bottle." Lopez also noted that the formula took "21 iterations of this to get it right." She then tapped into the That Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturizer, which has a light, whipped texture. And finally, Lopez capped off the routine by taking a capsule of the That Inner Love Dietary Supplement -- which boasts 12 essential vitamins that aim to target signs of aging.
GET THE LOOK:
While having a good skincare routine might be the first step to achieving Lopez's effortless radiance, a solid makeup regimen is also just as important. And Lopez has a few staple beauty items that both she -- and her makeup artists -- rely on for her day-to-day glam -- including the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream and Lancer The Method: Polish.
GET THE LOOK:
