Everything Jennifer Lopez Made us Buy

Few celebrities have as much of an influence in the pop culture landscape as Jennifer Lopez. But beyond her musical and on-screen talents, the 52-year-old is also a global muse for beauty and style inspiration. Regardless of the product or fashion piece, if it's J.Lo-approved, then you know that it's good -- and probably already on the verge of being sold out too.

Ahead, ET Style has rounded up some of the most iconic items we've bought because Lopez made them look too good to pass up -- from skincare staples and Beyond Yoga leggings, to a quintessential little white dress that's perfect for summer and beyond. Check out some of the entertainer's must-have goodies. And shop other celeb-loved product roundups from ET Style for more inspiration.

As of late, Lopez has been living out all of our "hot girl summer" dreams. And on her recent trip to Monaco, fans took notice of her crisp Reformation Roarke Linen Dress, in particular.

The multitalented star has always been a huge advocate for working out and living healthy. Now, she's proving you can look just as chic while doing all of that too. Lopez has been spotted wearing several styles of Beyond Yoga leggings -- including this pearly, rose gold pair.

The "JLo glow" is a real thing. And for those looking to mimic the starlet's dewy complexion, you can shop some of her go-to beauty and skincare products below -- as recommended by the entertainer herself on a recent IGTV video.

Lopez started the video by lathering up on That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser from her line to cleanse her skin. She then moved onto using That JLo Glow Serum, which she described as being "glow in a bottle." Lopez also noted that the formula took "21 iterations of this to get it right." She then tapped into the That Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturizer, which has a light, whipped texture. And finally, Lopez capped off the routine by taking a capsule of the That Inner Love Dietary Supplement -- which boasts 12 essential vitamins that aim to target signs of aging.

While having a good skincare routine might be the first step to achieving Lopez's effortless radiance, a solid makeup regimen is also just as important. And Lopez has a few staple beauty items that both she -- and her makeup artists -- rely on for her day-to-day glam -- including the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream and Lancer The Method: Polish.

Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Sephora Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation The performer requires a solid foundation that'll enhance her perfect base and stay put as she shakes her stuff on stage. Lopez's longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed to Allure he applies the Dior Forever Foundation on the star. It has buildable matte coverage with a touch of luminosity that's still lightweight on the skin. The newest version includes two formulations, one matte and the other radiant, offered in an expansive shade range. $52 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream Skinstore Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream If La Mer is too pricey, you're in luck as J.Lo also adores the more affordable Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, as she revealed on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 when a viewer called in to ask about her love for La Mer. $45 AT SKINSTORE BUY NOW

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 SPF is essential for the ageless mother of two who told People she never forgets to use L'Oreal's SPF moisturizers every single day to protect the skin. She also works out regularly, drinks plenty of water, takes off her makeup before bed and tries to get as much sleep as she can, along with using products with glycolic acid "to get that healthy glow and clear skin." This moisturizer, fortunately, has both. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Lancer The Method: Polish Nordstrom Lancer The Method: Polish Dr. Harold Lancer has been Lopez's skin guru for years. Louise Deschamps, the medical aesthetician to the stars at Lancer, dished to FashionMagazine.com the natural beauty uses Lancer's Method products at home, in addition to getting facials regularly and following a healthy lifestyle. The Method Polish works as an exfoliator to remove blackheads and enlarged pores, while resurfacing the skin to combat dryness, dullness and uneven texture. $75 AT NORDSTROM BUY NOW

