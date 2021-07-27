Get Jennifer Lopez's White Dress From Her Monaco Birthday Trip

Jennifer Lopez is embodying summer vacation vibes in a chic white linen mini dress in Monaco, and fans can shop the exact Reformation Roarke Linen Dress right now.

The $178 design is perfect for warm weather, thanks to the breezy linen fabric. It features a form-fitting silhouette, a sweetheart neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, smocked back and a lined skirt. Lopez accessorized the dress with a woven hat and a personalized "BEN" necklace that made headlines.

The multitalented star recently celebrated her 52nd birthday during a PDA-filled weekend in St. Tropez with Ben Affleck, confirming their rekindled romance on Instagram.

Shop J.Lo's exact Reformation dress and similar, affordable options below. If you want to score more of Lopez's fashion and beauty favorites, shop her Beyond Yoga activewear on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, her Adidas workout sneakers and her morning routine skincare staples from her beauty brand, JLo Beauty.

