There are all sorts of celeb-loved products on Amazon. Halle Berry shared her favorite leggings, Jessica Alba revealed her favorite products, and of course we love Khloe Kardashian's gym shoes and water bottle that are available at Amazon. But it's celebrities' favorite beauty products that we really love.

Meghan Markle once wrote on her blog, The Tig, that she credits the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for "that homegrown glow," while Eva Longoria, a longtime L'Oreal Paris ambassador, swears by its Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Both products are available on Amazon.

The skincare oil Kim Kardashian uses to get rid of stretch marks and Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty faves are also on sale, and Lizzo's go-to face oil is 30% off. You can also score a deal on the brow pencil used by makeup artists on Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey, a face mask Sophie Turner can't get enough of, a NuFACE facial rejuvenation product used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, and one of Margot Robbie's skincare staples. But there are so many other beauty products to explore.

Shop the best beauty deals from Amazon and see celeb's favorite products below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Best Amazon Deals on Swimwear under $50

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

The 'Friends' Makeup Collection Is on Sale at Revolution Beauty

23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Meet the Celeb Babies Born in 2021

How to Keep Your Your Skin Hydrated and Youthful This Summer

Ariana Grande Is Giving Away One Million Dollars for a Good Cause

Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Items Are on Sale for Prime Day