Amazon’s Beauty Haul Ends Today: Last Chance To Get the Best Deals on Beauty Products

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Amazon Beauty
Amazon

The big discounts are happening right now, at the very start of the 2021 holiday shopping season with Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul -- but it ends today! Right now you can save big on beauty products if you're looking for a deal from various brands like NuFace, Olaplex, Murad and more at Black Friday-worthy markdowns. 

Back to the business of beauty. As with any Amazon sale, this one is MASSIVE. So we took the time to shop the virtual Amazon shelves to find the absolute best deals. Below, check out our favorite discounts happening right now as part of the Amazon fall holiday beauty haul. 

Best Makeup Sets

HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga HAUS OF COLLECTIONS
HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga HAUS OF COLLECTIONS
Amazon
HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga HAUS OF COLLECTIONS
This makeup kit from Lady Gaga's Hause Laboratories comes with a makeup bag, liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil, and lip gloss.
$64$50
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Set
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Set
Amazon
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Set
Need a quick teeth whitening solution? This one is perfect for on-the-go. 
$60$42
Oribe The Collector's Set
Oribe The Collector's Set
Amazon
Oribe The Collector's Set
Give the Oribe-obsessed the gift of everything. This 11-piece set has everything you need for cleansing, conditioning, styling and refining.
$280
REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick, 5 Piece Gift Set
REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick, 5 Piece Gift Set
Amazon
REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick, 5 Piece Gift Set
A stocking stuffer that is the perfect combination of high-impact color and a super-moisturizing formula.
$32
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
This NYX Waterproof eyeliner features an ultra precise tip for the perfect winged look.
$16
Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set
Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set
Amazon
Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set
Get two full sized Urban Decay products while supplies last.
$55

Best Beauty Tools

The Best Deals on NuFace Products

NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
Amazon
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
The NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and the hydrating primer gel.
$339
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device
Amazon
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device
Shopping for beauty devices can be overwhelming, but for a facial massage while also getting rid of dead skin cells and acne causing bacteria, this PMD skin care tool fits the description.
$99$74

The Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino
Amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino
The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino hairdryer distributes heat evenly to help you prevent unnecessary damage to your strands. The negative ions remove static electricity, helping you achieve smooth, shiny results. 
$150$140
Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
Amazon
Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
Dry Bar's Brush Crush combines a paddle brush with the heat of a flat-iron to make your hair smooth and frizz-free in one step. 
$149
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Wand
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Wand
Amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Wand
For curls that last for days, this titanium curling wand is what you want. 
$70

Best Skincare Products

Evian Facial Spray Used by Drew Barrymore and Other Celebs

Evian Facial Spray
Evian Facial Spray
Amazon
Evian Facial Spray
Hydrate your skin with this Evian facial spray. It's a dose of pure Evian water to refresh your makeup and skincare routine. 
$19

The Best Beauty Deals Under $35

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.
$19$18

Megan Markle's Go-To Eyelash Serum

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Amazon
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
This cruelty-free, physician developed conditioner is said to give users healthier-looking lashes with regular use. 
$150

24k Gold Eye Mask to match Kyle Richards' 24k Gold Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Face Mask
Give yourself the 24K treatment with this Peter Thomas Roth mask that claims to fight the signs of aging. 
$85

