Addison Rae has gone from TikTok creator to movie star to red carpet glam goddess, and isn't stopping anytime soon!

ET spoke with the 20-year-old dancer at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, He's All That, on Wednesday, where she opened up about what it's like starring as the lead character, Padgett Sawyer.

"I feel so excited and so grateful! I don't know, it's so hard. Like, I am speechless 99 percent of the time," Rae gushed to ET's Lauren Zima. "This opportunity was obviously so incredible and I am so so thankful for the cast, the crew, the production, and really everyone who has had a part in this coming to life. It is really surreal."

"I definitely want to keep on [doing] movies," she continued. "I am very excited for that. Lots of new exciting things coming up, but not too much I can talk about yet. It is all going to be really exciting and hopefully going to surprise a lot of people."

Rae stars in He's All That alongside Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai, Girl Meets World), who plays Padgett's love interest, Cameron Kweller. The two shared some steamy onscreen kisses, and opened up to ET about what it was like preparing for those intimate scenes.

"We did practice the kiss together on our own time," Rae revealed. "You have to! It's awkward the first time in front of everybody, so we were like, 'OK, we got to get it out of the way. Let's just do it!"

Buchanan admitted that he, too, was "nervous."

"I get nervous between anything," he said. "Anybody I have to kiss, I get very nervous. So I have to do it before we do it onscreen. I don't want to embarrass myself, that is all it is. There has to be rehearsals, always."

During the interview, Rae also opened up about her new romance with Omer Fedi. Though he didn't come to the event as her date, he recently appeared on Rae's Instagram Stories -- in a video of the two kissing.

When asked about what he thinks of the movie, Rae shared, "He likes it. He hasn't seen it yet, so hopefully he will be able to watch it and give me his opinion."



"We are having lots of fun," she added.

He's All That begins streaming Friday on Netflix.

Addison Rae Says 'He's All That' Co-Star Kourtney Kardashian Is Her 'Industry Mentor'



