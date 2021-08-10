Addison Rae has nothing but love and admiration for her new pal, Kourtney Kardashian.

The two stars have formed an unlikely friendship over the last year, and as Rae tells ET's Lauren Zima, she looks to Kardashian as her industry mentor. Now, Rae is sharing the best piece of advice she's received from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"It's just, don't let everyone tell you who you are. I think she always would make sure that I knew who I was and that's kind of the most important piece of advice that I've gotten from anyone," the 20-year-old Tik Toker-turned-actress reveals. "Just really remember who you are and remember that not everyone's going to see you that way, you can't control people's perception of you, live your life and make yourself feel happy and that's kind of what matters. You'll attract people around you that are meant to be there."

The newfound friendship also comes with some help navigating the industry, with Rae expressing that the 42-year-old gives her honest feedback.

"Kourtney has been an amazing mentor for me and she's been such an amazing friend and person to really just ask anything to," she explains. "She's been very honest and helpful. I mean, this is something that she's lived through for half of her life and it's something that she can definitely speak on it and give me her honest feedback on. So she's been an amazing mentor for me."

Rae stars in the upcoming Netflix rom-com, He's All That, which also includes a cameo by Kardashian. When asked how it feels to be making her movie debut with her dear friend, she calls it "indescribable."

"It's a dream come true to say the least. The experience, every single part of it was just so magical and something I'll never forget," she marvels. "It really is hard to put into words and I feel like more people can relate to that. In your first debut, it's like you don't really know how to feel, you don't know what to say. It's just so exciting and I'm just really hoping everyone enjoys it as much as I enjoy doing it."

The two even practiced lines together and made sure to give their best performances.

"We practiced outside of it, we practiced during, right before," Rae shares. "We were really on our game together because she was nervous and I was definitely nervous too. But by that time I had gotten more comfortable and she was like, 'I don't know. It feels like I'm not doing it right.' And I'm like, 'No, you're doing it great, like, you are you. Trust me, it's gonna work!' And it was so much fun."

The gender-swapped remake of the beloved 1999 teen comedy She's All That, stars Rae playing a popular social media influencer who makes over a nerdy classmate (played by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan) after being dumped by her boyfriend.

The new movie pays tribute to the original movie, with Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard as co-stars. It also has a dance sequence, which Rae couldn't get enough of!

"We had an incredible choreographer who was amazing to work with and everyone in the cast was incredibly great at dancing," she shares, adding that she didn't get a chance to choreograph any of the moves. "I think a lot of them would be like, 'No way!' because a lot of people hadn't really danced much before. But I was very impressed with everyone. I think we all did an amazing job. By the time we did the last take of it we were like, 'Can we do it again?'"

As for working alongside the OG She's All That stars, Rae calls it "incredible."

"We were so excited to have people from the original really believe in this project and sign off on it and come," she notes. "And Rachael's incredible! She plays my mom in the movie so that is the motherly advice. She has been so sweet and so supportive and just excited for me and my journey. And Matthew, yes, incredible, hilarious, just as funny as you can imagine. We got to talk to them about the movies and how different they were and just the things that were similar. We were all very excited."

He's All That hits Netflix on Aug. 27. For more on Rae and the new movie, watch below.

