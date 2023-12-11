The gift of great hair is priceless. Our locks go through a lot during the busy holiday season, from heat styling to dry winter air. But you can give their mane a boost with a hair care gift this Hanukkah or Christmas.

There are so many great tools and products to choose from, and we're here to point out the top contenders on wishlists this holiday season. There's the best-selling Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System, the splurge-worthy Dyson Airwrap, and top-notch tools from other hair product brands, including Amika, Pattern, Oribe, Aveda and more.

Whether you're looking for a gift for a family member or your best friend, there's an option for their hair type here. Below, shop the best hair care gifts for all budgets from Sephora, Amazon, Dyson and more.

Amika Mini-Mension Bestsellers Hair Set Amazon Amika Mini-Mension Bestsellers Hair Set Amika products not only come in the cutest packaging, but they also smell amazing and really work. This bestsellers set includes the Perk Up Dry Shampoo that's great for all hair colors, a Soulfood Nourishing Mask and The Wizard Silicone-Free Detangling Primer. $28 Shop Now

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic hair dryer For less damage, gift the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (we love the limited edition colorway ceramic pop) that measures air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat. $430 $330 Shop Now

Pattern Mini Stylers Kit Ulta Pattern Mini Stylers Kit They can check out Tracee Ellis Ross' hair brand with this minis kit. It comes with a Curl Gel, Strong Hold Gel, Styling Cream and Hydrating Mist. $34 Shop Now

Aveda’s Ultimate Holiday Collection Aveda Aveda’s Ultimate Holiday Collection This ultimate Aveda gift set has a lot to offer, not only for their hair, but also for their hands. It comes with a Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo, Strengthening Conditioner, Strengthening Overnight Serum, Strengthening Leave-in Treatment and Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme in both full and travel sizes. $50 Shop Now

Ouai Get-A-Ouai Kit Ulta Ouai Get-A-Ouai Kit This gift set includes the beloved Ouai Detox Shampoo (for clarifying), the Scalp & Body Scrub in St. Barts (they'll love its texture) and the Hair Oil. $35 Shop Now

