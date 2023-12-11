They'll love these products and tools from Amika, Dyson, Oribe and more.
The gift of great hair is priceless. Our locks go through a lot during the busy holiday season, from heat styling to dry winter air. But you can give their mane a boost with a hair care gift this Hanukkah or Christmas.
There are so many great tools and products to choose from, and we're here to point out the top contenders on wishlists this holiday season. There's the best-selling Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System, the splurge-worthy Dyson Airwrap, and top-notch tools from other hair product brands, including Amika, Pattern, Oribe, Aveda and more.
Whether you're looking for a gift for a family member or your best friend, there's an option for their hair type here. Below, shop the best hair care gifts for all budgets from Sephora, Amazon, Dyson and more.
Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
This straight and wavy hair styling system from Shark comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, a styling concentrator for quicker drying and more.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
This it-gift of the 2023 holiday season is currently on sale, and the limited-edition blue colorway is so sleek. Pro tip: Gift mousse to those with hard-to-curl hair as well. This '80s essential hair product is a game-changer when curling with the Airwrap.
Amika Mini-Mension Bestsellers Hair Set
Amika products not only come in the cutest packaging, but they also smell amazing and really work. This bestsellers set includes the Perk Up Dry Shampoo that's great for all hair colors, a Soulfood Nourishing Mask and The Wizard Silicone-Free Detangling Primer.
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
For less damage, gift the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (we love the limited edition colorway ceramic pop) that measures air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat.
Pattern Mini Stylers Kit
They can check out Tracee Ellis Ross' hair brand with this minis kit. It comes with a Curl Gel, Strong Hold Gel, Styling Cream and Hydrating Mist.
Oribe Gold Lust Collection Hair Set
Oribe's annual holiday gift box is as stunning as ever. And the luxury products it contains are just as amazing. Find the Gold Lust Shampoo, Gold Lust Conditioner and Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil.
Aveda’s Ultimate Holiday Collection
This ultimate Aveda gift set has a lot to offer, not only for their hair, but also for their hands. It comes with a Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo, Strengthening Conditioner, Strengthening Overnight Serum, Strengthening Leave-in Treatment and Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme in both full and travel sizes.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Duo Set
Living Proof's amazing dry shampoos are great for all hair colors and they're getting two in this gift set. It includes a PhD Dry Shampoo, PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo and Triple Bond Complex.
Act + Acre Matte Styling Paste
This special styling paste helps with flyaways or can be used for slicked-back hairstyles. It's back in stock after amassing a waitlist of thousands, so be sure to snag it now.
Ouai Get-A-Ouai Kit
This gift set includes the beloved Ouai Detox Shampoo (for clarifying), the Scalp & Body Scrub in St. Barts (they'll love its texture) and the Hair Oil.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Damage Control Duo Set
Trending brand K18 isn't cheap, so this gift will be much appreciated. This set comes with a leave-in damage repair hair mask and a mini oil duo. They promise to repair damage from bleach, color, chemical services and heat.
Dae Shine Bright Hair Set
Dae hair care has the cutest packaging. This gift set comes with the Signature Shampoo and Conditioner and Stargloss Shine Hair Gloss Treatment.
Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit
Give the gift of good hair days with this limited-edition value set from Olaplex, featuring the brand’s best-selling No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set
Try out a starter kit of Issa Rae's favorite wash day essentials, complete with a shampoo, leave-in conditioner, scalp oil and hair mask.
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series 1" Ceramic Tourmaline Curling Iron
Tame frizz and flyaways while creating perfectly curled tresses with Kim Kimble's versatile 1-inch iron.
