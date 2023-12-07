Shop the best holiday gift sets from Sephora, Ulta and more.
As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season springs into full swing, the countdown is on to wrap up your gift shopping. With the numerous parties, get-togethers and holiday decorating to do, you have enough on your plate. Embarking on your holiday shopping journey now can help ease some of the stress.
There's another good reason to shop now for the 2023 gifting season: Some of the best gifts sell out super early. The gifts your loved ones have their hearts set on can be gone in a flash — and few items sell out faster than beauty and skin care gift sets.
For the beauty-obsessed loved ones on your list who know that the gift of good skin is priceless, beauty and skin care gift sets are tops. Luckily, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom and more have skincare holiday gift sets available to shop now, so you can scoop them up before they inevitably sell out. Find reviewer-loved lip treatments, exfoliants, face creams, sunscreens and more. From Laneige to La Mer, there's an option for every skin type and budget.
These holiday sets are great to gift, but they're also a more affordable way for you to stock up on your skin care for the year or try out new products you've had your eye on. These coveted beauty sets tend to sell out, so we recommend snatching them up now.
Paula's Choice Do More for Your Pores Set
This is an affordable way to get into Paula's Choice. This set comes with the Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliant and Resist Daily Hydrating Fluid with an SPF of 50, which are friendly to sensitive skin.
Drunk Elephant Mama & Cub: Protini Duo Kit
The Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream makes skin baby soft, and this gift set offers twice the fun with a full-size and travel-size tub.
La Mer The Crème de la Mer Duet
Gift the calming scent and beautiful results of the cult-favorite La Mer cream. This splurge-worthy gift set comes with a full-size and travel-size Crème de la Mer.
Farmacy Tea Harvest Green Clean Trio with Limited-Edition Flavors
Farmacy's Green Clean cleansing balms melt your makeup off like none other. This fun gift set has limited edition tea-themed scents including warm vanilla chai, wild raspberry tea and chamomile rose latte.
Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Set
Kiehl's three-piece, full-size set features a dark spot corrector, 24-hour moisturizer and Vitamin C eye serum for a brighter, more even complexion this winter.
Supergoop! Everyday SPF Faves
Give them the gift of sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast and is gentle on skin. This Supergoop gift set comes with an Unseen Sunscreen, a Glowscreen Sunrise, a Glowstick and a (Re)setting Mist.
Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo
Give the gift of Tatcha's two award-winning moisturizers. In the morning, plump and hydrate with Dewy Skin Cream that layers beautifully under makeup. At night, visibly calm and strengthen the skin barrier with Indigo Overnight Repair.
Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set
Looking for the perfect gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life? Laneige's Heavenly Hydration Set features the brand's best-selling Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.
Sunday Riley Power Couple Advanced Retinol and Lactic Acid Duo
The powerful duo of Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Night Oil and Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment work together to beautifully smooth the skin and enhance its radiant glow.
Dermalogica Best Sellers Holiday Skincare Kit
This gift set includes a full-size Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator. It's a gentle exfoliant powder that you can mix into your face wash. This exfoliant is excellent even for those with sensitive skin. This set includes a travel-size Precleanse Cleansing Oil and Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer.
Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set
Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream.
Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set
Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream.
Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit
Drunk Elephant's The Littles Kit is a set of six travel-friendly essentials to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, brighten and replenish, helping reset your skin to its happiest, healthiest state.
