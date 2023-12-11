Best Lists

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers for Smooth Skin This Winter — Laneige, Tatcha, La Mer and More

Woman applying moisturizer
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber and Brittany Vincent
Published: 1:52 PM PST, December 11, 2023

These face and body products will keep your skin healthy and hydrated through the winter season.

If your skin is feeling a little raw and itchy this season, chalk it up to the cold temperatures and dry, icy winds of winter.

For irritated skin, windburned cheeks, and a dull face (and body) complexion, you can always count on a nourishing skincare routine to bring everything back in balance. To help you combat dryness and bring moisture back into your skin this season, we've rounded up the best moisturizers with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid for your face and body.

There are so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, so how do you know which one is best for your skin? Is there any real way to determine the best of the best? That's where we come in. We've showcased plenty of options here that work for every budget to restore and protect your skin's barrier.

If you've got sensitive skin or acne-prone skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If you have an oily skin type, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.

No matter your skin concern or skin type, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: e.l.f., Laneige, Kiehl's, La Roche-Posay, Augustinus Bader and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all winter long. And even though the weather outside may be frightful, don't forget to apply sunscreen. You still need it even when the sun doesn't come out to play. 

Best Face Moisturizers of 2023

e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Face Cream

e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Face Cream
Amazon

e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Face Cream

This affordable, skin-plumping cream delivers a boost of hydration with ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and squalane to help improve skin elasticity. 

PCA Skin Clearskin Lightweight Face Moisturizer

PCA Skin Clearskin Lightweight Face Moisturizer
Amazon

PCA Skin Clearskin Lightweight Face Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer helps hydrate and soothe irritation with the help of plant extracts to purify and calm even the dryest, windburned skin. 

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $137

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Sydney Sweeney adores this lush cream moisturizer that replenishes dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Space Nk

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards, including the highly coveted No. 1 spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. 

Barefaced Hydrating Lotion

Barefaced Hydrating Lotion
Barefaced

Barefaced Hydrating Lotion

Apply 1-2 pumps of Barefaced's moisturizer to your face, neck and chest to help brighten, reduce redness, and soothe dull skin. We particularly like that there is a good concentration of niacinamide in this hydrating lotion to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and fight photodamage.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.

Cetaphil Cracked Skin Repair Lotion

Cetaphil Cracked Skin Repair Lotion
Amazon

Cetaphil Cracked Skin Repair Lotion

Another wonderful budget-friendly option, Cetaphil is beloved by dermatologists for its gentle, unscented formula and intense hydration for ultra-dry skin.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Amazon

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Drunk Elephant's multifaceted cream works to replenish the skin's barrier through a "plant ceramide complex," and six African oils.

belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
Sephora

belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

A dermatologist-tested and -approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level by 70%.

Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream

Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream
Amazon

Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream

This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream

This gel-cream applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.

The Best Body Moisturizers of 2023

eos Shea Better Body Lotion (Vanilla Cashmere)

eos Shea Better Body Lotion (Vanilla Cashmere)
Amazon

eos Shea Better Body Lotion (Vanilla Cashmere)

Smooth this sweet, vanilla-scented lotion all over your body for 24-hour moisture and smell just like soft caramel and musk. It absorbs quickly and is never sticky, and you really only need to apply once per day. 

$11 $9

Shop Now

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream
Amazon

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream

Infused with glycerin, a type of humectant, and emollient shea butter, this dermatologist-approved moisturizer is an affordable and effective solution to dry skin on both face and body.

Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment

Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment

This fragrance-free body lotion is nourishing on its own, but with the retinol-infused formula blended with several antioxidants, the Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment also helps to rejuvenate the skin with anti-aging benefits.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect complement to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Nordstrom

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially during the dry months. This pouch carries four bottles' worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle. 

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer
Ulta

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

Combat dry skin this season using Hempz nourishing and hydrating body lotion. 

Versed Skin Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion

Versed Skin Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion
Versed

Versed Skin Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion

This cruelty-free formula is crafted with pure retinol, cocoa butter and squalane — all ingredients which work to target dry skin at the source.

Cetaphil Body Moisturizer

Cetaphil Body Moisturizer
Amazon

Cetaphil Body Moisturizer

Those with ultra-sensitive skin may want to stick to an unscented, dermatologist-approved formula such as Cetaphil's hypoallergenic body lotion.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion
Amazon

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

Drunk Elephant's Sili Body Lotion is formulated with nourishing plant oils and a blend of fruit-derived antioxidants to lock in hydration and restore moisture. 

