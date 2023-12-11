These face and body products will keep your skin healthy and hydrated through the winter season.
If your skin is feeling a little raw and itchy this season, chalk it up to the cold temperatures and dry, icy winds of winter.
For irritated skin, windburned cheeks, and a dull face (and body) complexion, you can always count on a nourishing skincare routine to bring everything back in balance. To help you combat dryness and bring moisture back into your skin this season, we've rounded up the best moisturizers with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid for your face and body.
There are so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, so how do you know which one is best for your skin? Is there any real way to determine the best of the best? That's where we come in. We've showcased plenty of options here that work for every budget to restore and protect your skin's barrier.
If you've got sensitive skin or acne-prone skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If you have an oily skin type, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.
No matter your skin concern or skin type, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: e.l.f., Laneige, Kiehl's, La Roche-Posay, Augustinus Bader and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all winter long. And even though the weather outside may be frightful, don't forget to apply sunscreen. You still need it even when the sun doesn't come out to play.
Best Face Moisturizers of 2023
e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Face Cream
This affordable, skin-plumping cream delivers a boost of hydration with ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and squalane to help improve skin elasticity.
PCA Skin Clearskin Lightweight Face Moisturizer
This lightweight moisturizer helps hydrate and soothe irritation with the help of plant extracts to purify and calm even the dryest, windburned skin.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Sydney Sweeney adores this lush cream moisturizer that replenishes dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards, including the highly coveted No. 1 spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time.
Barefaced Hydrating Lotion
Apply 1-2 pumps of Barefaced's moisturizer to your face, neck and chest to help brighten, reduce redness, and soothe dull skin. We particularly like that there is a good concentration of niacinamide in this hydrating lotion to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and fight photodamage.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.
Cetaphil Cracked Skin Repair Lotion
Another wonderful budget-friendly option, Cetaphil is beloved by dermatologists for its gentle, unscented formula and intense hydration for ultra-dry skin.
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Drunk Elephant's multifaceted cream works to replenish the skin's barrier through a "plant ceramide complex," and six African oils.
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
A dermatologist-tested and -approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level by 70%.
Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream
This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream
This gel-cream applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.
The Best Body Moisturizers of 2023
eos Shea Better Body Lotion (Vanilla Cashmere)
Smooth this sweet, vanilla-scented lotion all over your body for 24-hour moisture and smell just like soft caramel and musk. It absorbs quickly and is never sticky, and you really only need to apply once per day.
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream
Infused with glycerin, a type of humectant, and emollient shea butter, this dermatologist-approved moisturizer is an affordable and effective solution to dry skin on both face and body.
Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
This fragrance-free body lotion is nourishing on its own, but with the retinol-infused formula blended with several antioxidants, the Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment also helps to rejuvenate the skin with anti-aging benefits.
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect complement to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially during the dry months. This pouch carries four bottles' worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer
Combat dry skin this season using Hempz nourishing and hydrating body lotion.
Versed Skin Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion
This cruelty-free formula is crafted with pure retinol, cocoa butter and squalane — all ingredients which work to target dry skin at the source.
Cetaphil Body Moisturizer
Those with ultra-sensitive skin may want to stick to an unscented, dermatologist-approved formula such as Cetaphil's hypoallergenic body lotion.
Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion
Drunk Elephant's Sili Body Lotion is formulated with nourishing plant oils and a blend of fruit-derived antioxidants to lock in hydration and restore moisture.
