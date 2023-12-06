Gifts

The 16 Best Gifts for People Who Have Everything: Find Perfect Presents for Those Who Are Hard to Shop For

The Best Gifts for People Who Have Everything
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:34 AM PST, December 6, 2023

We all have that one person who is hard to shop for, but our gift guide is here to make things easier.

Finding a flawless holiday gift for everyone on your list is no simple feat, but scoring one for someone who already has everything can sometimes feel impossible. The holidays should be fun, so there's no need to stress because the shopping experts are here to help. 

We've scoured the internet high and low, perfecting our gift guides to help you on your quest to find the Christmas or Hanukkah present for that friend or family who is hard to shop for. Whether it's a gift for your wife who loves to go on shopping sprees, your best friend who is super selective or a man in your life who likes to keep things simple, we've got ideas for the pickiest people on your list. From chic blankets that will come in handy this winter to gift cards that allow them to select the gift that's right for them and holiday gift baskets filled with delicious treats, we've got a little something for everyone. 

Get ready to spread the holiday cheer with these awe-worthy gifts that will impress even the hardest people to shop for this winter. Below, shop the top presents that are unique, personal and, as a bonus, reasonably priced. 

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

They'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature-controlled smart mug. The device connects to a phone app that can set the exact temperature for the perfect cup every time. 

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Graza

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo

Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.

Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Rocks Glasses (Set of 2)

Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Rocks Glasses (Set of 2)
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Rocks Glasses (Set of 2)

A pair of rocks glasses with their alma mater etched onto the glass will make for a gift they'll always treasure.

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Bag

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Bag
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Bag

Pickleball is all the rage these days, and if you have a fan on your list, they'll be blown away by a personalized pickleball tote bag. 

WP Standard PanAm Duffle Bag

WP Standard PanAm Duffle Bag
Bespoke Post

WP Standard PanAm Duffle Bag

Made from top-tier full-grain leather, this duffle bag is sleek and sophisticated. 

$449 $299

Shop Now

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box
Amazon

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box

Anyone can make use of an Amazon gift card. Add any amount from $25 to $2,000 and pick from various festive boxes to send it in.

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Harry & David 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club

Harry & David 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club
Harry & David

Harry & David 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be overjoyed to receive this 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club subscription. They'll get a different decadent treat each month.

Le Puzz The Diner

Le Puzz The Diner
Le Puzz

Le Puzz The Diner

Any puzzle lover will be delighted to receive one from Le Puzz in which each and every piece is a unique shape.

Le Creuset Noel Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset Noel Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Noel Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

The ultra-durable and ceramic-coated cast iron Le Creuset Dutch oven is a favorite among home cooks, and it comes in a beautiful limited-edition style for the holidays.

$400 $320

Shop Now

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler

Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Even if they already have one, it's nice to have a backup in a new color.

Kyndall & Jake Chambers Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt

Kyndall & Jake Chambers Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt
Uncommon Goods

Kyndall & Jake Chambers Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt

Do they have a fur baby they absolutely adore? Embroider the beloved pet on this custom sweatshirt for a gift they'll cherish for the years to come. 

Mark & Graham Personalized Golf Ball Set

Mark & Graham Personalized Golf Ball Set
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Personalized Golf Ball Set

We bet the golfer in your life doesn't have a set of golf balls personalized with their initials. 

La Jolie Muse Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle

La Jolie Muse Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle

Fill the home with the scent of festive pine trees and pomegranates with this sleek candle.

Aged & Infused Traveling Bar Cart

Aged & Infused Traveling Bar Cart
Bespoke Post

Aged & Infused Traveling Bar Cart

Equipped with a cocktail shaker, mixing spoon, cups, traveling cards and room for two bottles, this to-go bar cart is great for road trips, picnics, camping and more.

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Let them engulf themselves in this weighted blanket that feels like they're receiving a massive hug.

Vinebox Chocolate Pairing

Vinebox Chocolate Pairing
Vinebox

Vinebox Chocolate Pairing

A glass of wine is the preferred way to unwind for many individuals. Surprise your favorite wine lover with the Chocolate Pairing from Vinebox, which features three elegant wines that perfectly pair with the sweet treat.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

