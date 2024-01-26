Beauty & Wellness

Best Amazon Beauty Products Under $35: Shop Laneige, Tatcha, COSRX, Kosas and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:46 PM PST, January 26, 2024

Shop our top picks under $35 from Amazon's extensive beauty product collection.

With Winter 2024 underway and the spring season a month away from making its entrance, it's the perfect time to indulge in beauty essentials that will breathe new life into your self-care routine. Whether you're eager to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, Amazon has you covered. Beyond discovering tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen from the online retailer, you'll also find high-end beauty brand essentials under $35 to help you look your best.

We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skin care shopping and right now, you can stock up on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, explore TikTok's favorite Samnyte Hair Wax Stick or the antidote to frizz and tangles It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo. If a makeup upgrade is on your agenda, treat yourself to the iconic Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz for sculpted brows and experience flawless coverage with the Kosas Revealer Concealer.

Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone at Amazon. Ahead, check out the best beauty products under $35 to elevate your routine in both winter and spring.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $16

Shop Now

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, this balm is a pick-me-up for your lips. 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27 $15

Shop Now

Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch

Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
Amazon

Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch

Anyone looking for a quick skincare fix for acne prone skin will love Mighty Patch, the popular zit sticker brand that'll flatten pimples overnight.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum used by Khloe Kardashian helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. 

$30 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Amazon

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Over 68,000 5-star reviewers swear by this BHA skin treatment, which chemically exfoliates skin to reduce acne, redness and pore size while promoting a healthy glow.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

An eye gel-cream made with hyaluronic acid to fight against wrinkles and fine lines. 

$27 $13

Shop Now

It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo w/Keratin

It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo w/Keratin
Amazon

It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo w/Keratin

It's A 10 Daily Miracle Shampoo contains ingredients that offer protection against damage caused by thermal styling and natural factors. 

$24 $14

Shop Now

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Amazon

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look. 

$15 $8

Shop Now

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask
Amazon

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

With ingredients like Japanese peach extract and cammelia oil along with hydrating squalane, Tatcha's leave-on treatment will make dry lips a thing of the past.

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
Amazon

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

First Aid Beauty's Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulfate-free yet powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. 

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Amazon

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$17 $12

Shop Now

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara
Amazon

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

Collagen, biotin, proteins and peptides come together to create a fuller-looking lash line.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Amazon

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

This dewy formula helps to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and leaves a glowy, radiant finish on the skin.

$22 $20

Shop Now

VERB Ghost Oil

VERB Ghost Oil
Amazon

VERB Ghost Oil

If you struggle with an oily scalp and dry ends, apply this weightless oil to the very ends of your hair to keep strands hydrated.

Kosas Revealer Concealer

Kosas Revealer Concealer
Amazon

Kosas Revealer Concealer

The Kosas Revealer Concealer is a medium coverage, non-comedogenic concealer that includes some beneficial skincare ingredients, such as caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.

Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer

Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer
Amazon

Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer

Get your glow on with a vitamin C-infused moisturizer

$30 $22

Shop Now

TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Glow & Get It - Dark Circle Treatment

TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Glow & Get It - Dark Circle Treatment
Amazon

TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Glow & Get It - Dark Circle Treatment

Revitalize your eyes with TULA's firming peptide and collagen eye balm, which deeply moisturizes and minimizes the look of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Walmart Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products to Refresh Your Routine

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Walmart Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products to Refresh Your Routine

The Best Beauty Products for Teen Girls: Shop Makeup and Skincare Products She'll Want in Her Makeup Bag

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Products for Teen Girls: Shop Makeup and Skincare Products She'll Want in Her Makeup Bag

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

La Mer's Famous Moisturizer Is 79% Off Right Now — Save Big on Luxury Skin Care for Winter

Beauty & Wellness

La Mer's Famous Moisturizer Is 79% Off Right Now — Save Big on Luxury Skin Care for Winter

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

The 16 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Winter — According to TikTok

Beauty & Wellness

The 16 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Winter — According to TikTok

The Best ELEMIS Products to Put Your Fresh Face Forward in 2024

The Best ELEMIS Products to Put Your Fresh Face Forward in 2024

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers to Shop for Winter

Best Lists

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers to Shop for Winter

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow: Wield Holiday Magic for Your Brows

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow: Wield Holiday Magic for Your Brows

The Best Lip Balms to Keep Lips Healthy and Kissable All Winter Long

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Lip Balms to Keep Lips Healthy and Kissable All Winter Long

Tags: