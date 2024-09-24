Shop
Ulta's Fall Haul Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Skincare, Makeup and More

Ulta Fall Haul Sale
Ulta
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:59 AM PDT, September 24, 2024

Refresh your makeup bag for less by shopping Ulta's fall beauty event.

As the seasons change, so do our skincare and makeup needs. Cooler, drier weather calls for hydrating and nourishing products. But refreshing your makeup bag by tossing those lightweight formulas and saying hello to heavy moisturizers can be an investment.

Just in time to help us save some coin, Ulta Beauty is celebrating the new season by hosting a Fall Haul Beauty Event from now until October 5. During this Ulta Beauty sale, customers can save up to 40% on best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare and body care products.

Shop Ulta's Fall Haul Sale

Ulta's Fall Beauty Event is slashing prices on what shoppers want most for the new season. From major savings in skincare, haircare, body care and cosmetics, there isn't a department free from extra savings. These aren't just any products Ulta is marking down. These are hot, trendy products, like Tarte's viral Shape Tape Concealer and the cult-favorite Maybelline Last Sensation Sky High mascara.

Scoring the beauty products we use daily always feels that much sweeter when a hefty discount is involved. From hydrating haircare to viral skincare products and trending makeup, you won't want to miss these markdowns.

Below, refresh your fall beauty routine with the best deals at the Ulta Fall Haul Beauty Event.

Best Ulta Fall Beauty Deals

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum
Ulta

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum supercharges your skin's protective barrier using a Bifidus Prebiotic that gives your skin a healthy glow. 

$60 $42

Shop Now

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer (Travel Size)

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer (Travel Size)
Ulta

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer (Travel Size)

Tarte's bestseller is described as a full coverage formula that offers up to 16 hours of “flawless wear.” It’s said to be crease-proof, so it won't cake or settle.

$15 $11

Shop Now

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Ulta

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.

$13 $9

Shop Now

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
Ulta

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

This deeply moisturizing treatment for dry and sensitive skin types alleviates irritations as it delivers sheer hydration.

$33 $25

Shop Now

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Ulta

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.

$28 $20

Shop Now

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Ulta

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

This smudge-proof and long-wearing eyeliner glides on smoothly and softly for easy blending.

$23 $12

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Ulta

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Look like you've just stepped out of a salon every day with this blowout-boosting hair dryer brush.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Ulta

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

Apply the Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum every other night to keep your skin vibrant and hydrated when you wake up each morning.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer
Ulta

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

Combat dry skin this season using Hempz nourishing and hydrating body lotion. 

$25 $17

Shop Now

Hero Cosmetics Lightning Wand Dark Spot Brightening Serum

Hero Cosmetics Lightning Wand Dark Spot Brightening Serum
Ulta

Hero Cosmetics Lightning Wand Dark Spot Brightening Serum

This brightening serum tackles dark spots with a trio of advanced brighteners, glycolic acid and sheer color-correcting tint.

$20 $14

Shop Now

Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation

Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation
Ulta

Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation

Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Morphe's oil-free foundation delivers a natural finish for healthy-looking skin.

$20 $14

Shop Now

