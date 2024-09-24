As the seasons change, so do our skincare and makeup needs. Cooler, drier weather calls for hydrating and nourishing products. But refreshing your makeup bag by tossing those lightweight formulas and saying hello to heavy moisturizers can be an investment.

Just in time to help us save some coin, Ulta Beauty is celebrating the new season by hosting a Fall Haul Beauty Event from now until October 5. During this Ulta Beauty sale, customers can save up to 40% on best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare and body care products.

Shop Ulta's Fall Haul Sale

Ulta's Fall Beauty Event is slashing prices on what shoppers want most for the new season. From major savings in skincare, haircare, body care and cosmetics, there isn't a department free from extra savings. These aren't just any products Ulta is marking down. These are hot, trendy products, like Tarte's viral Shape Tape Concealer and the cult-favorite Maybelline Last Sensation Sky High mascara.

Scoring the beauty products we use daily always feels that much sweeter when a hefty discount is involved. From hydrating haircare to viral skincare products and trending makeup, you won't want to miss these markdowns.

Below, refresh your fall beauty routine with the best deals at the Ulta Fall Haul Beauty Event.

Best Ulta Fall Beauty Deals

