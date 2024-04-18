Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Sneakers, Activewear and More Spring Styles During the Adidas Sale

Adidas Mid-Season Sale
Adidas
Spring is officially here and Adidas is having a massive sale to help you stock up for the season.

As spring blossoms around us and ushers in warmer weather, it's the perfect time to stock up on fresh styles for the season. If you're excited about moving your workouts back outside, Adidas is having a massive sale, and so many of the brand's bestsellers are up for grabs.

From now until Monday, April 22, shoppers can save 20% on men's and women's shoes, activewear, loungewear and more. Just use the code APRIL at checkout to unlock savings on thousands of the brand's most-wanted items.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum, like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better. 

Whether you need new running shoes, workout shorts, or just an easy sweatshirt for nights at home this spring, the Adidas sale has you covered. You’ll find everything you need to take on spring activities, making this sale the best place to shop tried and true favorites for refreshing your wardrobe on a budget.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Adidas sale to elevate your spring style.

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Elevate your spring shoe game with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort. 

$90 $58

with code APRIL

Shop Now

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.

$65 $52

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Men's Own The Run Jacket

Men's Own The Run Jacket

The Adidas Own the Run Jacket is designed with WIND.RDY technology to keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.

$90 $58

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.

$190 $76

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.

$55 $44

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Women's Duramo SL Running Shoes

Women's Duramo SL Running Shoes

Designed with a soft mono mesh upper and stable LIGHTMOTION midsole, these running shoes provide the perfect amount of support with every stride.

$70 $37

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

These adidas training pants are made with AEROREADY technology that wicks moisture to keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.

$65 $52

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper, and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.

$80 $64

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.

$120 $86

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Women's All Szn Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie

Women's All Szn Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie

You can never go wrong with an oversized hoodie. Available now in three bright colors, including this putty mauve shade.

$60 $48

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes

These stylish slip-on shoes feature Adidas' signature Cloudfoam midsole and cushioned sock liner for a light and springy feel.

$70 $56

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts

Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts make sure that you feel good wherever your journey takes you.

$25 $14

With Code APRIL

Shop Now

