Spring is officially here and Adidas is having a massive sale to help you stock up for the season.
As spring blossoms around us and ushers in warmer weather, it's the perfect time to stock up on fresh styles for the season. If you're excited about moving your workouts back outside, Adidas is having a massive sale, and so many of the brand's bestsellers are up for grabs.
From now until Monday, April 22, shoppers can save 20% on men's and women's shoes, activewear, loungewear and more. Just use the code APRIL at checkout to unlock savings on thousands of the brand's most-wanted items.
Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum, like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.
Whether you need new running shoes, workout shorts, or just an easy sweatshirt for nights at home this spring, the Adidas sale has you covered. You’ll find everything you need to take on spring activities, making this sale the best place to shop tried and true favorites for refreshing your wardrobe on a budget.
Ahead, shop the best deals from the Adidas sale to elevate your spring style.
Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Elevate your spring shoe game with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort.
Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Men's Own The Run Jacket
The Adidas Own the Run Jacket is designed with WIND.RDY technology to keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.
Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.
Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings
Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.
Women's Duramo SL Running Shoes
Designed with a soft mono mesh upper and stable LIGHTMOTION midsole, these running shoes provide the perfect amount of support with every stride.
Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants
These adidas training pants are made with AEROREADY technology that wicks moisture to keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.
Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper, and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.
Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes
These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.
Women's All Szn Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie
You can never go wrong with an oversized hoodie. Available now in three bright colors, including this putty mauve shade.
Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes
These stylish slip-on shoes feature Adidas' signature Cloudfoam midsole and cushioned sock liner for a light and springy feel.
Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts
Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts make sure that you feel good wherever your journey takes you.
