The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity, From the Gym to the Trails

The Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 1:57 PM PST, February 23, 2024

These workout shorts from Girlfriend Collective, Nike and lululemon will keep you stylish both in and out of the gym.

The stretchy waist, freedom of movement and soft fabrics make workout shorts some of the most comfortable clothes in your wardrobe. But sometimes transitioning that outfit from the gym to anywhere else can look like you're in the middle of laundry day. Thankfully these days there is a wide range of workout clothing that's both functional and fashionable. With spring just around the corner, there is no better time to invest in quality shorts for the warmer months ahead.

You might be surprised to find that exercising is far more bearable when wearing cute athletic clothes. With thousands of workout shorts on the market, finding the perfect pair can take a while. From high-waisted compression shorts to loose-fitting court shorts, this piece of exercise apparel can be worn for practically any activity. If you're stocking up on workout clothes for spring or you’re more into the athleisure aesthetic, versatile workout shorts from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, lululemon, and Nike deserve a spot in your drawer.

Whether you're headed to the gym, running errands taking the dog for a walk, going on a run, or even traveling, we've rounded up the best workout shorts for women that you can wear anywhere. Ahead, shop our top 12 picks including lighter-than-air running shorts and flattering hike shorts.

lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"

lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
lululemon

lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"

The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find it at lululemon.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High-Rise Lined Workout Short

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High-Rise Lined Workout Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High-Rise Lined Workout Short

Slimming and moisture-wicking, these lightweight, breathable shorts from Abercrombie & Fitch will be your new go-to pair.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Trail Short

Girlfriend Collective Trail Short
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Trail Short

These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back.

Outdoor Voices LightSpeed 3" Short

Outdoor Voices LightSpeed 3" Short
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices LightSpeed 3" Short

The LightSpeed 3” Short is designed with lightweight and quick-drying fabric to help you power through high-intensity workouts.

Athleta Mesh Racer Run Short 4"

Athleta Mesh Racer Run Short 4"
Athleta

Athleta Mesh Racer Run Short 4"

Designed for long-distance, short-distance and trail running, these sleek shorts are designed with mesh ventilation for unparalleled comfort and breathability.

$49 $37

Shop Now

Nike Tempo Shorts

Nike Tempo Shorts
Nike

Nike Tempo Shorts

Nike's lightweight Tempo Shorts are crafted with smooth, woven fabric that effectively wicks away sweat with every stride.

Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short

Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short

Go for a retro look when wearing these candy orange-colored shorts from Alo Yoga. The cut of this lightweight material flatters a variety of body types. 

Spanx The Get Moving Short, 5"

Spanx The Get Moving Short, 5"
Spanx

Spanx The Get Moving Short, 5"

These best-selling workout shorts are ready for hiking, running and more, thanks to the built-in short liner and pockets.

$72 $22

Shop Now

Vuori Clementine Short 2.0

Vuori Clementine Short 2.0
Vuori

Vuori Clementine Short 2.0

Feel and look fresh in these water-wicking and super-stretchy shorts. They also have a contouring fit, as a reviewer mentions, "These shorts fit perfectly [around] the waist, while still being slimming everywhere else!

$58 $46

Shop Now

FP Movement Light As Air Run Shorts

FP Movement Light As Air Run Shorts
Free People

FP Movement Light As Air Run Shorts

Embrace the fresh spring air in these cardio-ready shorts. Equipped with a zippered waistband and secure side pockets, these shorts ensure your essentials are safely stored throughout your run.

Wilson Bowery Court Short

Wilson Bowery Court Short
Wilson

Wilson Bowery Court Short

Perfect for your every day needs, these shorts from Wilson are effortlessly cool. The bright white piping creates a beautiful contrast against the field green.

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts
Amazon

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

