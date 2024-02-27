Shop sneaker styles from Nike, Hoka, Adidas, Brooks and more — perfect for spring runs outside.
Spring is just around the corner, and a great way to get some exercise while soaking up the warmer weather is by going for a run outside.
If your workout sneakers have seen better days, it's time to pick up a new pair of running shoes for this year's marathons and fun runs. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance for your next race.
There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles, or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe, or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?
Regardless of whether you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for this spring.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.
Best Running Shoes for Men
Hoka Clifton 9
The newest Hoka Clifton running shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.
Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes
The newest Vomero sneakers are trusted daily trainers that are a Nike bestseller — and for good reason.
Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
The newest and upgraded version of the Ghost running sneaker now feels more lightweight while providing high-energy cushioning.
Allbirds Tree Flyers 2
Running long distances will feel lighter with these lightweight, bouncy and super comfortable shoes.
adidas Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe
Featuring 100% DNA LOFT cushioning and a Segmented Crash Pad, these shoes deliver an enhanced running experience with a seamlessly smooth transition from landing to toe-off.
ASICS Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes
The ASICS Men's Gel-Contend 8 running shoes boast cutting-edge Rearfoot GEL technology for enhanced impact absorption, paired with a Jacquard mesh upper for improved breathability.
On Running Cloudmonster
Featuring the most advanced CloudTec cushioning system and On Running's cutting-edge Explosive Speedboard, the Cloudmonster running shoe is crafted to deliver the ultimate boost for runs.
adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoe
Take on winter runs and workouts with the adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoes.
Saucony Guide 16 Sneaker
The Saucony 16 Guide sneakers feature a PWRRUN foam midsole designed to provide a plush layer of cushioning to support and contour to your foot.
Nike Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes
Tackle long distances with the Nike Pegasus 40 Men's Road Running Shoes, designed to deliver a springy and responsive ride for any run.
Under Armour Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
This best-selling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning.
