The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

By ETonline Staff
While tying the knot in a ceremony isn't something in the cards until the restrictions on big social gatherings ease amid COVID-19 precautions, getting engaged is still on.

If you are planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for a surprise proposal, browsing together with your loved one or looking to send a hint, we've gathered nine diamond ring styles for popping the question.

And considering being smart about funds is crucial right now during this uncertain time, we've found options for every budget -- under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 options.

Shop ET Style's top picks of stunning engagement ring designs.

Under $5,000

18-karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring
Moritz Glik
Moritz Glik 18-Karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring
Net-A-Porter
18-karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring
Moritz Glik

We love this unique shaker ring, handmade from 18-karat gold, boasting 0.60 carats of loose diamonds encased in sapphire crystal windowpanes.

1 ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)
Zales
Zales 1-ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)
Zales
1 ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)
Zales

Oval diamond engagement rings continue to be a huge trend (a favorite among celebs like Hailey Bieber). Opt for this dazzling solitaire with 1-carat diamond for a sophisticated look.

Diamond 3-Stone Ring 1-3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14k White Gold
Jared
Jared Diamond 3-Stone Ring 1-3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14K White Gold
Jared
Diamond 3-Stone Ring 1-3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14k White Gold
Jared

A three-stone style is utterly elegant. Choose this stunner with brilliant princess-cut diamonds set on a 14k white gold band.

Under $3,000

East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring in Platinum
Ritani
Ritani East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring
Ritani
East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring in Platinum
Ritani

This horizontal, east-to-west design offers a fashionable twist to a classic emerald diamond engagement ring.

REGULARLY STARTING $2,280

Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold
Anna Sheffield
Anna Sheffield Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold
Ylang23
Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold
Anna Sheffield

Delicate yet ornate, this curve band yellow gold ring features a pear cut diamond surrounded by more small diamonds, totaling 0.27 carats.

Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring
Blue Nile
Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum
Blue Nile

This round stone center diamond engagement ring has a romantic, vintage-inspired flair thanks to the six-prong setting and decorative band.

Under $1,000

Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-Cut 10k White Gold
Kay
Kay Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-cut 10K White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-Cut 10k White Gold
Kay

A ring fit for one who loves glamour. This geometric 10k white gold style features a center clustered with round diamond stones and an embellished band.

Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv
Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv

For something minimalist, consider a timeless band style like this ring with two rows of radiant diamonds worth 0.12 carats. The rose gold hue adds a feminine touch. It can also be great as a wedding band.

Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond
Kendra Scott

A sleek yellow gold ring with a baguette diamond at center between two tiny diamond stones.

