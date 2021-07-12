It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. Just look at the pretty Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan Markle wore earlier this year and you'll get a glimpse of opulence in action. And don't even get us started on the custom or straight-off-the-runway looks they wear on the red carpet. So when one of Hollywood's top stars opts for something on the affordable side, we know it's worth our attention. Case in point: Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, which are currently on sale for $20 (and yes, you did read that right) at Bauble Bar's Now and Ten Event. It features some of the brand's most popular jewelry including Lizzo's baguette initial necklace. It's also bringing back favorite styles priced as low as $10!

While some jewelry trends come and go, others stay on point year after year. BaubleBar's Alidia ring falls into the latter category, and Roberts' timeless look only reinforces them as a jewelry box staple. The actress donned multiple versions of the fashion jewelry brand's best-selling style for an appearance she made in honor of Rita Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019, and they're just as good today as they were a couple of years ago.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Those of you who love celebrity style -- and getting Hollywood-level pieces in your own wardrobe -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring. But in case you haven't (or maybe you're looking for more pieces to wear this season), Julia Roberts' rings are available for $20 with no promo code needed. And if you want more from the affordable jewelry brand's site, shop the full assortment of sale styles for up to 80% off. Hundreds of new sale styles were just added!

BaubleBar's sale is one you won't want to miss. To give you a head start on shopping, we've culled together our favorite Alidia rings (because everyone needs a celebrity-approved piece in their closet) as well as other must-have options below. Scroll down to shop them all.

Mini Alidia Ring Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring This celeb-loved stackable 14k gold plated ring was worn by Julia Roberts. Available in 11 different colors, this Mini Alidia Ring is a must-buy. $20 (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

Tropez Bracelet Baublebar Tropez Bracelet The Tropez Bracelet is adorably colorful gives you the power of answering "yes" or "no" to anything without saying a word. $10 (REGULARLY $22) Buy Now

Liza Earring Kit BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit Part of BaubleBar's fine jewelry range, this five-pair huggie hoop set is available in 18k gold plated sterling silver or just in sterling silver. $98 (REGULARLY $240) Buy Now

Cupola Detachable Chained Earring BaubleBar Cupola Detachable Chained Earring For those who love a versatile style and the layered look, this chained earring can be worn as the entire set or just wear the studs as a simple matching pair. $28 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Picce Earrings BaubleBar Picce Earrings These double-sided earrings are like two earrings in one. Sport sleek gold or flip and take bright enamel for a spin. $32 (REGULARLY $52) Buy Now

Lynx Bracelet Set Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set This Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set features an iridescent baguette and clear crystal bracelet. Wear them together or separate for a stylish look! $28 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Baci Earrings BaubleBar Baci Earrings Get all loved up in this pair of love-inspired Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stud earrings. $28 (REGULARLY $46) Buy Now

Bright Alpha Charm BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm Give your jewelry a personalized (and utterly cute) touch with a colorful initial charm. This BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm is the perfect addition to your bracelet or necklace. $25 (CODE CHARM20 FOR 20% OFF) Buy Now

Face Mask Set BaubleBar Face Mask Set Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Chrissy Teigen has been spotted wearing the leopard print mask. $8 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

