BaubleBar Sale: Get 63% Off Julia Roberts' Rings, Lizzo's Necklace and More
It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. Just look at the pretty Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan Markle wore earlier this year and you'll get a glimpse of opulence in action. And don't even get us started on the custom or straight-off-the-runway looks they wear on the red carpet. So when one of Hollywood's top stars opts for something on the affordable side, we know it's worth our attention. Case in point: Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, which are currently on sale for $20 (and yes, you did read that right) at Bauble Bar's Now and Ten Event. It features some of the brand's most popular jewelry including Lizzo's baguette initial necklace. It's also bringing back favorite styles priced as low as $10!
While some jewelry trends come and go, others stay on point year after year. BaubleBar's Alidia ring falls into the latter category, and Roberts' timeless look only reinforces them as a jewelry box staple. The actress donned multiple versions of the fashion jewelry brand's best-selling style for an appearance she made in honor of Rita Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019, and they're just as good today as they were a couple of years ago.
Those of you who love celebrity style -- and getting Hollywood-level pieces in your own wardrobe -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring. But in case you haven't (or maybe you're looking for more pieces to wear this season), Julia Roberts' rings are available for $20 with no promo code needed. And if you want more from the affordable jewelry brand's site, shop the full assortment of sale styles for up to 80% off. Hundreds of new sale styles were just added!
BaubleBar's sale is one you won't want to miss. To give you a head start on shopping, we've culled together our favorite Alidia rings (because everyone needs a celebrity-approved piece in their closet) as well as other must-have options below. Scroll down to shop them all.
