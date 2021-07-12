Shopping

BaubleBar Sale: Get 63% Off Julia Roberts' Rings, Lizzo's Necklace and More

By ETonline Staff
Bauble Bar Alidia Rings
BaubleBar

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. Just look at the pretty Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan Markle wore earlier this year and you'll get a glimpse of opulence in action. And don't even get us started on the custom or straight-off-the-runway looks they wear on the red carpet. So when one of Hollywood's top stars opts for something on the affordable side, we know it's worth our attention. Case in point: Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, which are currently on sale for $20 (and yes, you did read that right) at Bauble Bar's Now and Ten Event. It features some of the brand's most popular jewelry including Lizzo's baguette initial necklace. It's also bringing back favorite styles priced as low as $10!

While some jewelry trends come and go, others stay on point year after year. BaubleBar's Alidia ring falls into the latter category, and Roberts' timeless look only reinforces them as a jewelry box staple. The actress donned multiple versions of the fashion jewelry brand's best-selling style for an appearance she made in honor of Rita Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019, and they're just as good today as they were a couple of years ago.

Julia Roberts
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Those of you who love celebrity style -- and getting Hollywood-level pieces in your own wardrobe -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring. But in case you haven't (or maybe you're looking for more pieces to wear this season), Julia Roberts' rings are available for $20 with no promo code needed. And if you want more from the affordable jewelry brand's site, shop the full assortment of sale styles for up to 80% off. Hundreds of new sale styles were just added!

BaubleBar's sale is one you won't want to miss. To give you a head start on shopping, we've culled together our favorite Alidia rings (because everyone needs a celebrity-approved piece in their closet) as well as other must-have options below. Scroll down to shop them all.

Mini Alidia Ring
Baublebar MINI ALIDIA RING
Baublebar
Mini Alidia Ring
This celeb-loved stackable 14k gold plated ring was worn by Julia Roberts. Available in 11 different colors, this Mini Alidia Ring is a must-buy.
$20 (REGULARLY $44)
Baguette Initial Necklace
BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace
BaubleBar
Baguette Initial Necklace
This Lizzo-approved initial necklace boasts baguette crystals and box chain. Wear the statement-maker alone or layer with additional necklaces. 
$18 (REGULARLY $48)
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
BaubleBar Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
BaubleBar
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
This hair pin combines a pearl-covered initial with a sleek silhouette to ensure this piece gets plenty of play no matter your ensemble.
$8 (REGULARLY $18)
Tropez Bracelet
BaubleBar Tropez Bracelet
Baublebar
Tropez Bracelet
The Tropez Bracelet is adorably colorful gives you the power of answering "yes" or "no" to anything without saying a word. 
$10 (REGULARLY $22)
Talisa Gem Bracelet
BaubleBar Talisa Gem Bracelet
BaubleBar
Talisa Gem Bracelet
The perfect birthstone bracelet with an easy pull-tie that's ready for the new season.
$35 (REGULARLY $58)
Liza Earring Kit
BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit
BaubleBar
Liza Earring Kit
Part of BaubleBar's fine jewelry range, this five-pair huggie hoop set is available in 18k gold plated sterling silver or just in sterling silver.
$98 (REGULARLY $240)
Cupola Detachable Chained Earring
BaubleBar Cupola Detachable Chained Earring
BaubleBar
Cupola Detachable Chained Earring
For those who love a versatile style and the layered look, this chained earring can be worn as the entire set or just wear the studs as a simple matching pair.
$28 (REGULARLY $48)
Herz Earrings
BaubleBar Herz Earrings
BaubleBar
Herz Earrings
Lana Condor has rocked these adorable, romantic heart-shaped stud earrings. 
$38
Picce Earrings
BaubleBar Picce Earrings
BaubleBar
Picce Earrings
These double-sided earrings are like two earrings in one. Sport sleek gold or flip and take bright enamel for a spin.
$32 (REGULARLY $52)
Lynx Bracelet Set
Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set
Baublebar
Lynx Bracelet Set
This Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set features an iridescent baguette and clear crystal bracelet. Wear them together or separate for a stylish look!
$28 (REGULARLY $48)
Baci Earrings
BaubleBar Baci Earrings
BaubleBar
Baci Earrings
Get all loved up in this pair of love-inspired Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stud earrings.
$28 (REGULARLY $46)
Bright Alpha Charm
BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm
BaubleBar
Bright Alpha Charm
Give your jewelry a personalized (and utterly cute) touch with a colorful initial charm. This BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm is the perfect addition to your bracelet or necklace.
$25 (CODE CHARM20 FOR 20% OFF)
Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet
Disney fans, customize the bestselling Pisa bracelet with Mickey Mouse motifs. 
$40 (CODE STACKING20 FOR 20% OFF 2+ BRACELETS)
Face Mask Set
BaubleBar Face Mask Set
BaubleBar
Face Mask Set
Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Chrissy Teigen has been spotted wearing the leopard print mask. 
$8 (REGULARLY $12)
Pearl Mask Chain
BaubleBar Mask Chain
BaubleBar
Pearl Mask Chain
Ideal for traveling, this mask chain can also be styled as a necklace.
$12 (REGULARLY $24)

