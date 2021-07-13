Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Is Open: Shop the Best Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access is now open! Last week, shoppers got to preview the deals. Now, each Nordstrom card member with the Icons status can shop the department store's biggest sale event before it opens to the public! 

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. Customers can expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more. 

Here are the important dates to know for the Nordstrom Sale. Early access started on July 12 for each Nordy Club member with the Icons status, then July 14 for Ambassadors and July 16 for Influencers. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28. The sale ends on Aug. 8. If you want to unlock the early access benefits, be sure to sign up to apply and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and see ET Style's top picks to shop now or add to the wish list for later. 

Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Nordstrom
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Whether you're running errands or working out, wearing these bright pink Alo bike shorts will have you looking like Kendall Jenner. 
$37 (REGULARLY $56)
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
The Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag is an instant wardrobe staple. 
$150 (REGULARLY $248)
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga is a go-to activewear brand for stars like Jennifer Lopez. Get the matching cropped tank and legging set. 
TOP: $46 (REGULARLY $74)
LEGGING: $63 (REGULARLY $97)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Every year the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings sell out fast, so get yours when you get the chance! 
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
Nordstorm
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
Tennis-style exercise skirts are a huge trend right now, and the Spanx The Get Moving Skort is both functional and fashionable. 
$48 (REGULARLY $72)
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx leggings have consistently been a top sale item at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Booty Boost Active Leggings are a fan favorite (Jennifer Garner has been spotted in them!) for the sweat-wicking fabric, compression fit, dig-free waistband and, of course, the butt-lifting effect.
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Designed to support the biometrics of a woman's foot, the Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe features springy foam and a tread specifically made for the city. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Take 30% off cozy shearling Ugg slippers. The subtle platform rubber sole makes the pair great for indoor and outdoor wear. 
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike sneakers are extremely popular during the Anniversary Sale. Save $45 on the breathable and lightweight React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 style. 
$100 (REGULARLY $145)
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Nordstorm
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Get Adidas PureBoost running shoes for under $90. 
$85 (REGULARLY $130)
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Adidas sneakers often sell out very quickly. Get your hands on the Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe for 33% off. 
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
You'll never want to take off the cozy Barefoot Dreams Circle Cardigan. 
$77 (REGULARLY $116)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets rarely go on sale. Add the super soft CozyChic throw to wish list right now. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Nordstrom
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
The Slip silk pillowcases are a staple for your beauty sleep. 
$125 (REGULARLY $178)
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Another super popular beauty exclusive that comes back every year is this Oribe set that comes with full sizes of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. 
$64 (REGULARLY $96)
NARS Orgasm Blush Duo
NARS Orgasm Blush Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Orgasm Blush Duo
Get two full sizes of the classic NARS Orgasm Blush. 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Now's your chance to score a deal on La Mer. This limited-edition set includes travel sizes of the iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Cleansing Foam, the Treatment Lotion and the Renewal Oil. 
$95 (REGULARLY $182)
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
This Kiehl's skincare set comes with the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and a travel size of the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. 
$88 (REGULARLY $156)
Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen
Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen
Nordstrom
Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen
Stock up on the reef-friendly Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen for summer. 
$42 (REGULARLY $63)
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
Nordstrom
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
The RevitaLash lash serum two-piece set always sells out fast, thanks to the product being Meghan Markle-approved. 
$98 (REGULARLY $196)
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
A limited-edition set of five travel size Diptyque candles, featuring their bestselling scents. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Nordstrom
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Save $120 on the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum. 
$580 (REGULARLY $700)

