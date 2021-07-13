Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Is Open: Shop the Best Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access is now open! Last week, shoppers got to preview the deals. Now, each Nordstrom card member with the Icons status can shop the department store's biggest sale event before it opens to the public!

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. Customers can expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.

Here are the important dates to know for the Nordstrom Sale. Early access started on July 12 for each Nordy Club member with the Icons status, then July 14 for Ambassadors and July 16 for Influencers. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28. The sale ends on Aug. 8. If you want to unlock the early access benefits, be sure to sign up to apply and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and see ET Style's top picks to shop now or add to the wish list for later.

