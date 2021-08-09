Dermstore is celebrating 22 years of business with a sale (and yes, it's good). Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Event is the perfect way to grab your favorite products (or try some new ones) and save some money in the process. From now until August 17th, Dermstore is taking up to 25% off select brands when you use the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. And, if you have an account at Dermstore, you can rack up 2x as many points with select brands -- so really, there's no reason not to shop.

During this Dermstore sale, you can stock up on cult-favorite hair beauty tools like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit (or, if you already have the kit, some of the brand's accessories) or the ultra-cute and super-effective Pro Dryer 2000 from Harry Josh Pro Tools. Or, level up on luxe skincare and build out your daily routine with must-have products like hydrating moisturizers with hyaluronic acid, eye masks, serums, cleansers with salicylic acid, and other potent ingredients.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for during Dermstore's sale. Whether you have clogged pores, dry skin, sensitive skin, dark spots, an uneven skin, fine lines, and more, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale has a product for all of your skin care, hair care, makeup and beauty needs. But just in case you want to know what ET Style's must-have items from the sale are, we pulled them all together for you to shop below.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Dermstore Anniversary Sale -- and don't forget to use the promo code CELEBRATE at the checkout to receive up to 25% off.

NuFace Mini Dermstore NuFace Mini Judging by its celebrity fans and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine. $167 (REGULARLY $209) Buy Now

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Dermstore Bioderma Sensibio H2O Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, this gentle makeup remover will cleanse your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. $12 (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Joanna Vargas Daily Serum Dermstore Joanna Vargas Daily Serum Use this anti-aging serum -- which will hydrate your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid -- before you apply your moisturizer to prep your skin for the day. $68 (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

