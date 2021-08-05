Shopping

Shoppers Call This the 'Rolls-Royce of Food Storage' -- and It's on Sale Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set
Amazon

It’s not often that you hear food storage containers being compared to Rolls-Royces -- but these airtight plastic canisters from Chef’s Path are so good, they actually warrant that kind of comparison. With over 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this Chef’s Path 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set is the perfect tool for organizing your kitchen -- especially with pantry items like cereal, flour and sugar.

Each bundle includes 14 BPA-free premium food-storage canisters, a measuring spoon set, a chalkboard marker and bonus reusable chalkboard labels -- because who says organizing your kitchen can't be fun?

One user by the name of Manzi had some pretty high praise for their container purchase, describing it in a review as: "The ROLLS ROYCE of food storage! 💖💖💖 Absolutely love these containers from Chef’s path!! Have been searching for a good set for quite some time and am happy I stumbled upon these. I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others and the price is much more affordable."

Not only are these storage containers kitchen essentials (trust us, we have the reviews to prove it), but they're also on sale now too. Shop the Chef’s Path 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set below, along with other must-have organization tools. Looking to do a full home revamp? Check out some other tips for keeping food storage tidy.

Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers 14-Piece Set
Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set [14 Piece] - Kitchen Pantry Organization and Storage, BPA-Free, Plastic Canisters with Durable Lids
Amazon
Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers 14-Piece Set
These airtight food storage containers from Chef's Path have over 20,000 positive reviews -- and for good reason. Don't miss the extra $10 off coupon. 
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $53)
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters
Store pantry essentials in these minimalist glass canisters with wooden lids. 
$13 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5
Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5
You can never have too many pouches. This set of five is great for keeping small trinkets in one place. Perfect for on the go. 
$15 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14
Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14
Store small items in these recyclable Hikidashi (means "drawer" in Japanese) boxes. Use them as 14 organizers or seven covered boxes. 
$20 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin
Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin
Only Marie Kondo can make egg storage look so chic. This ceramic and bamboo bin will instantly elevate your fridge. 
$30 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x The Home Edit Pantry Canisters
The Home Edit Pantry Canisters
The Container Store
The Container Store x The Home Edit Pantry Canisters
$10 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE
iDesign Stackable Cabinet Bins
iDesign Stackable Cabinet Bins
Bed, Bath & Beyond
iDesign Stackable Cabinet Bins
$11 AND UP AT BED BATH & BEYOND
Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer
Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer
$7 AT BED BATH & BEYOND
Hardware Resources Pots and Pans Drawer Organizer
Hardware Resources Pots and Pans Drawer Organizer
Wayfair
Hardware Resources Pots and Pans Drawer Organizer
$58 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $67)

RELATED CONTENT:

Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips on Keeping Food Storage Tidy

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store

‘Tidying Up’ Star Marie Kondo’s Best Tips For Organizing Your At-Home Office

Reese Witherspoon & More to Star in New Netflix Lifestyle Series

 