It’s not often that you hear food storage containers being compared to Rolls-Royces -- but these airtight plastic canisters from Chef’s Path are so good, they actually warrant that kind of comparison. With over 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this Chef’s Path 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set is the perfect tool for organizing your kitchen -- especially with pantry items like cereal, flour and sugar.

Each bundle includes 14 BPA-free premium food-storage canisters, a measuring spoon set, a chalkboard marker and bonus reusable chalkboard labels -- because who says organizing your kitchen can't be fun?

One user by the name of Manzi had some pretty high praise for their container purchase, describing it in a review as: "The ROLLS ROYCE of food storage! 💖💖💖 Absolutely love these containers from Chef’s path!! Have been searching for a good set for quite some time and am happy I stumbled upon these. I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others and the price is much more affordable."

Not only are these storage containers kitchen essentials (trust us, we have the reviews to prove it), but they're also on sale now too. Shop the Chef’s Path 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set below, along with other must-have organization tools. Looking to do a full home revamp? Check out some other tips for keeping food storage tidy.

