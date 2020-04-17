Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips on Keeping Food Storage Tidy

If your pantry has seen better days, organization ideas can come in real handy right now. And since most of us are self-isolating at home -- cooking, baking and, well, snacking more -- now's the time to up your pantry organization game.

Utilize different designs of organizers and shelving as instant storage solutions for a tidier, streamlined result. Now that stocking up at the grocery store is a more stressful experience than usual, having an organized pantry to come home to makes at-home life easier. (Check out our partner site Chowhound's best practices for cleaning groceries.)

And while we're talking about the pantry, keeping the refrigerator organized is important, too!

Read on for ET Style's tips and tricks and shop our favorite organization items.

Over-the-Door Rack

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. This tall tiered rack with eight adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for.

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber lined base and raised edges.

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. Professional home organizing company, the Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items are sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels -- or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too!).

Pantry Canisters The Home Edit The Container Store Pantry Canisters The Home Edit REGULARLY STARTING $8.99 Starting $7.19 at The Container Store

Pantry Labels The Home Edit The Container Store Pantry Labels The Home Edit REGULARLY $9.99 $7.99 at The Container Store

Divide into Bins

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry or fridge, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods.

Stackable Cabinet Bins iDesign Bed, Bath & Beyond Stackable Cabinet Bins iDesign Starting $10.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Tiered Shelves

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying!). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place.

Non-Skid Shelf Organizer Copco Bed, Bath & Beyond Non-Skid Shelf Organizer Copco Starting $6.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Store Produce in Containers

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions!). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage.

Greensaver Produce Keepers OXO The Container Store Greensaver Produce Keepers OXO STARTING $12.99 Starting $10.39 at The Container Store

Drink Mat

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat like the Fridge Monkey lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place -- no slipping or rolling around.

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely.

