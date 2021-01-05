The Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

Does your underwear drawer need an update? You're in luck as the Amazon New Year, New You Deals event is here and chock-full of Christmas Sales on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics all week. Throughout the end of the year, take up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more!

The Amazon New Year, New You Deals are rolling in! Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of New Year, New You Deals. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon New Year, New You sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dad, last-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts from Amazon New Year, New You Deals still available.

Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Calvin Klein Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale for 35% off! These underwear also comes in nine other color variations. REGULARLY $49 $32 at Amazon

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Wear this unlined Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette to show off or under clothes. $28 at Amazon

Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Calvin Klein Amazon Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Calvin Klein Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman. $40 at Amazon

Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Calvin Klein Amazon Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Calvin Klein Ultra soft and sleek boxer trunks by Calvin Klein. REGULARLY $30 $21 at Amazon

Invisibles Hipster Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Invisibles Hipster Panty Calvin Klein A multipack of the Calvin Klein lightweight, seamless hipster panty. REGULARLY $35 $32.65 at Amazon

Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Calvin Klein A lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette to wear underneath or to show off. $44 at Amazon

Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Calvin Klein A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. REGULARLY $35 $25.49 at Amazon

Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Calvin Klein Amazon Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Calvin Klein A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night. Starting at $38 on Amazon

Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Amazon Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. Starting at $25.64 on Amazon

Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Calvin Klein Amazon Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Calvin Klein A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have! $42.50 at Amazon

