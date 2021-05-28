Shopping

Amazon Memorial Day Sale on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Versace, & More

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Memorial Day 2021 Sunglasses Sale
Getty Images

Whether you're looking for serious eye protection, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, there's no better time than now to shop for some new eyewear to add to your collection for sunnier days. Shade up with Amazon's Memorial Day Sale and get up to 55% off your favorite brand's sunglasses. 

If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $14 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon Memorial Day deals.

Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals below with Amazon's Sale Memorial Day

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Wear these Versace women's sunglasses for a bold and confident look. At 48% off, there is no way you can pass up on these Versace Sunglasses.
$135 (REGULARLY $295)
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Dolce and Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Sunnies are going square this spring and these shades from Dolce & Gabbana are a great transition into the trend.
$137 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$120 (REGULARLY $165)
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style. 
$73 (REGULARLY $152)
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Michael Kors MK2098U 378113 Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Get full coverage from these square sunglasses from Michael Kors. Get them now for more than 34% off the regular price while supplies last. 
$62 (REGULARLY $99)
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
These Square Cateye Sunglasses are only $14. Get the luxury look without the high ticket price.
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
$95 (REGULARLY $126)
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
These Kate Spade Sunglasses are a must-buy. These Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses are available in blue, black, and Havana.
$85 (REGULARLY $145)
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Amazon
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
 Look and feel stylish in these Prada Sunglasses. They feature lightweight designer plastic frames to compliment a small face shape. 
$130 (REGULARLY $225)
Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist
QUAY AUSTRALIA Stop and Stare Twist
Amazon
Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist
Expect a few more glances in these sparkly Stop and Stare shades from Quay Australia. 
$51 (REGULARLY $65)
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame and polarized lenses as well as, UV Protection.
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
These Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 46% off at the Amazon Sale.
$56 (REGULARLY $99)
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. Get these Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses now for more than 50% off. These trendy sunglasses are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles.
$64 (REGULARLY $149)
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$134 (REGULARLY $215)
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. Shop now to get them for at a $155 discount. 
$227 (REGULARLY $375)
Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge nose piece. All Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays.
$100 (REGULARLY $200)
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$69 (ORIGINALLY $149)
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
These Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270 are made in a classic shape with a classic shade: Havana/brown gradient.
$138 (REGULARLY $240)
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Amazon
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
These Persol sunglasses with a round frame are classy, retro and on mega-sale. Also available in Red, Black, Blue, and Violet Brown, save over 50% off these Persol Sunglasses.
$152 (REGULARLY $370)
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for just about any face shape, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. 
$75 (REGULARLY $180)
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last. These Ray-Ban Sunglasses are available in 30 different colors.
$147 (REGULARLY $175)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. Save $70 on this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses.
$141 (REGULARLY $211)
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 47% off the retail price, while supplies last.
$89 (REGULARLY $157)
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Amazon
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic frames with a UV coating and subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid. 
$125 (REGULARLY $260)
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Tory Burch Womens 0TY7106 57mm
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Get full coverage at half the price in these Tory Burch shades. 
$110 (REGULARLY $234)
Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
coach_sun_full_rim_pilot_sunglasses
Amazon
Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the classic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. 
$99 (REGULARLY $166)

