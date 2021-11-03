Macy's Early Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Through Sunday

Black Friday is a few weeks away, but Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday Early Access event! The department store has kicked off an early Black Friday shopping event ahead of Thanksgiving week. From now through Sunday, Nov. 7, Macy's is marking down more than 23,000 items with limited-time specials up to 70% off.

The Macy's Black Friday Early Access sale is perfect for those who have started shopping for holiday gifts or are looking to score deals before Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness officially starts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

You can get a deal on just about anything at Macy's right now! Standout items on sale include the Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Charter Club Flannel Pajama Set, Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Ninja Blender and Food Processor, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots and so many more. Macy's will release more Black Friday deals on Nov. 23.

Check out the early Black Friday deals at Macy's Black Friday Early Access sale to get your holiday shopping started and see ET's top picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

