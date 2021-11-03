Shopping

Macy's Early Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Through Sunday

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Black Friday is a few weeks away, but Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday Early Access event! The department store has kicked off an early Black Friday shopping event ahead of Thanksgiving week. From now through Sunday, Nov. 7, Macy's is marking down more than 23,000 items with limited-time specials up to 70% off. 

The Macy's Black Friday Early Access sale is perfect for those who have started shopping for holiday gifts or are looking to score deals before Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness officially starts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

You can get a deal on just about anything at Macy's right now! Standout items on sale include the Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Charter Club Flannel Pajama Set, Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Ninja Blender and Food Processor, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots and so many more. Macy's will release more Black Friday deals on Nov. 23.

Check out the early Black Friday deals at Macy's Black Friday Early Access sale to get your holiday shopping started and see ET's top picks below. 

Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Macy's
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Grab this hotel quality bath robe on sale. 
$200$80
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Macy's
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
A stylish pajama set is always a good gift idea. 
$60$30
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows and Throw
Macy's
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Add holiday cheer to your living room with these festive plaid print pillows and throw. 
$60$18
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware and Bakeware Set
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Are your pots and pans looking worse for wear? Replace them with this awesome deal on a 16-piece cookware and bakeware set. 
$200$70
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
An $800 diamond tennis bracelet for under $250? Adding to cart now! 
$800$249
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Gift a loved one (or treat yourself) a stunning and timeless pair of diamond earrings. 
$700$199
Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor
Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor
Macy's
Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor
This 72 oz. Ninja blender also comes with an 8-cup food processor and two cups with removable lids. 
$250$100
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
This cozy hoodie from Tommy Hilfiger is going to come in handy this holiday season and beyond. 
$90$53
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Stay comfortable through the long winter months with Sam Edelman's stylish Chelsea Boot.
$99$63
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Macy's
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Cozy up in a faux trimmed puffer coat from Michael Kors.
$280$119

