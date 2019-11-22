Macy's Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

Macy's Black Friday deals have already started!

Ahead of Nov. 29, the department store has released their Black Friday preview, offering us eager shoppers the chance to shop over 100 deals before one of the year's biggest sale events officially starts.

Across categories from fashion and beauty to accessories and kitchenware, Macy's Black Friday sale includes deals on women's boots, makeup, mattresses, luggage sets and so many more -- just look for the tag "Black Friday Special." While we wait for more deals to file in come Friday (doorbuster deals perhaps?), shop ET Style's top Macy's Black Friday sale deals available now.

And check back as we update you on new deals as they come in.

Faux-Suede Trench Coat I.N.C. Macy's Faux-Suede Trench Coat I.N.C. This dreamy faux suede coat looks more expensive than it is -- and it's 30% off! The belted paneled design accented by gold hardware exudes '70s vibes but is still very modern. REGULARLY $149.50 $104.65 at Macy's

Textured Shimmering Wrap Top 1.STATE Macy's Textured Shimmering Wrap Top 1.STATE The perfect holiday top to wear with black trousers or jeans for the gal who doesn't like sequins. It has a hint of shimmer and a flattering wrap silhouette. REGULARLY $99 $49.50 at Macy's

Tarteist PRO REMIX Amazonian Clay Palette Tarte Macy's Tarteist PRO REMIX Amazonian Clay Palette Tarte Tarte eyeshadow palettes are some of the most pigmented ones out there and it's rare to score one -- this one houses 20 shades -- for under $25. REGULARLY $49 $24.50 at Macy's

Plaid Fleece Flyaway Jacket Calvin Klein Macy's Plaid Fleece Flyaway Jacket Calvin Klein A fleece plaid jacket that'll keep you warm all winter long. REGULARLY $109.50 $54.75 at Macy's

PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set Adidas Macy's PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set Adidas A sleek black-and-white sports and leggings set that boasts a seamless compression fit for lightweight performance. REGULARLY $50 Sports Bra $35 at Macy's REGULARLY $70 Leggings $49 at Macy's

Silver-Tone Rhinestone Wave Linear Drop Earrings I.N.C. Macy's Silver-Tone Rhinestone Wave Linear Drop Earrings I.N.C. These stunners surprisingly go with a range of looks from a little black dress to jeans and a t-shirt. REGULARLY $34.50 $17.25 at Macy's

6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set Benefit Cosmetics Macy's 6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set Benefit Cosmetics Everything you need for flawless brows, this Benefit Cosmetics limited-edition set features the makeup brand's six bestselling brow products. REGULARLY $59 (A $144 VALUE) $49 at Macy's

Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set Tools of the Trade Macy's Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set Tools of the Trade The perfect kitchen starter kit (or if you're looking to replace your old set), this stainless steel 13-piece cookware bundle is a big deal you don't want to sleep on. REGULARLY $119.99 $29.99 at Macy's

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech deals, Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday Deals at Walmart You Can't Miss

Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

Amazon Announces Black Friday Deals on Fashion, Beauty and Electronics

Nordstrom Reveals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales -- Spanx Leggings, Nike Shoes and More