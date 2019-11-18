Amazon Announces Black Friday Deals on Fashion, Beauty and Electronics

Amazon has announced its Black Friday deals and our wallets are ready!

The mega e-commerce website just revealed a sneak preview into the discounts, and not only are they for Black Friday, but they're also happening leading up to the sale event. Across multiple categories from fashion and beauty to electronics, Amazon is offering thousands of deals each day, starting Nov. 22 through Nov. 29 on Black Friday.

Check out the highlights in each category, ahead, so you don't miss the best deals starting on Friday.

Fashion

-Up to 50% off on Oakley & Ray-Ban sunglasses

-Up to 50% off on men's and women's clothing from Amazon Brands such as Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual and The Drop

-Up to 40% off on Levi's

-Up to 40% off on Under Armour

-Up to 35% off on Adidas shoes, clothing and accessories

-Up to 35% off on Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs and more

-35% off on 14k gold diamond stud earrings

-Up to 30% off on Calvin Klein underwear

Beauty

-Up to 45% off on Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads

-Up to 40% off on professional and luxury beauty skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, hair and more

-Up to 40% off on Aquaphor, Nivea and Eucerin

-Up to 33% off on select luxury beauty devices and accessories

-20% off on L'Oreal Paris brow stylist definers

Electronics and Home Accessories

-Save on headphones from Bose, Sony and more top brands

-Save on Samsung, Sony and LG TVs

-Up to 45% off on streaming devices and accessories

-Up to 35% off on Vitamix

-Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99 (originally $299)

-$70 off on Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179.00

-$25 off on new Echo Dot with clock for $34.99

Shop Amazon's current daily holiday deals available now, below.

Matte Bronzer NYX Amazon Matte Bronzer NYX REGULARLY $9 $7 at Amazon

Care Of by Puma Leather Platform Low-Top Sneakers Amazon Care Of by Puma Leather Platform Low-Top Sneakers REGULARLY $74 $62.90 at Amazon

Softening Body Lotion Jurlique Amazon Softening Body Lotion Jurlique REGULARLY $39 $29.25 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

