Black Friday Deals at Kohl's -- Fitbit, Samsonite and More

If you're looking for a little bit of everything this Black Friday, Kohl's is your one-stop shop.

The department store is kicking off the holiday season with two amazing ways to save. Thousands of Black Friday deals will be unleashed Nov. 25 and last through Nov. 29, while Black Friday Door Busters -- these are limited-quantity, limited-time sales -- hit the site Nov. 28 and end Nov. 29.

Also of note: Orders of $25 or more ship free from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4, and you'll receive $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend the entire week. (That's great news for regular Kohl's shoppers.)

Got all of that? Now check out these deals!

Rose Gold Tone Comb Set Wet Brush Rose Gold Tone Comb Set Kohl's Rose Gold Tone Comb Set Wet Brush Rose Gold Tone Comb Set This brush and comb set gets rid of post-shower tangles ever so gently, while the microfiber hair turban slashes drying time. REGULARLY $14.99 $9.99 Starting Nov. 25 at Kohl's

Calming Weighted Throw Blanket Brookstone Kohl's Calming Weighted Throw Blanket Brookstone There’s no better time of year for a plushy product that can reduce stress and improve sleep. (Make sure you use coupon code THANKS15 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY UP TO $159.99 $67.99 Starting Nov. 25 at Kohl's

Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Samsonite Kohl's Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Samsonite Samsonite’s popular scratch-resistant luggage comes in 15 colors -- we’re partial to the futuristic-looking Brushed Anthracite. (Make sure you use coupon code THANKS15 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $259.99 $84.99 Starting Nov. 25 at Kohl's

EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Canon Kohl's EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Canon Ready to kick up your photo skills a notch? This Canon DSLR kit includes everything you need to get started: camera, lens, shoulder bag, battery pack with charger and more. REGULARLY $749.99 $399.99 Starting Nov. 28 at Kohl's

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Kohl's Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.99 $99.99 Starting Nov. 28 at Kohl's

Plush 12'' x 20'' Throw Pillow Cuddl Duds Kohl's Plush 12'' x 20'' Throw Pillow Cuddl Duds Gift this throw pillow to your favorite snuggle buddy. (Make sure you use coupon code THANKS15 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $39.99 $8.49 Starting Nov. 28 at Kohl's

Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat Larry Levine Kohl's Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat Larry Levine Like any good wardrobe staple, this midweight plaid coat can be dressed up or dressed down. REGULARLY $100 $21.24 Starting Nov. 28 at Kohl's

Flawless Legs Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover Kohl's Flawless Legs Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover Need proof we are increasingly spoiled by technology? You can now get silky smooth legs while watching TV. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 Starting Nov. 28 at Kohl's

Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection The Color Institute Kohl's Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection The Color Institute Idea: Hand out these 40 assorted beauty products as stocking stuffers -- and keep the sturdy clear case for yourself. REGULARLY $50 $20 Starting Nov. 28 at Kohl's

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech deals, Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday Deals at Walmart You Can't Miss

Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

Amazon Announces Black Friday Deals on Fashion, Beauty and Electronics