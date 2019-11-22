Amazon Releases Black Friday Deals on Fashion, Beauty and Electronics

Amazon Black Friday sales are here!

The mega e-tailer has launched its Black Friday sales, offering new discounts every day from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29 -- amounting to 1000s of daily deals from Amazon's expansive range of products across categories, including fashion, beauty and a plethora of electronics (Ring Video Doorbell, Instant Pot, Fire TV Stick, etc.).

On top of these sales, Amazon will drop one-time-only deals on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, Black Friday, Nov. 29, and Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

Check out Amazon Black Friday sales highlights ahead and shop current deals, hand-selected by ET Style. And check back as we update you more on new Amazon Black Friday sales as they are released.

Fashion

-Up to 50% off on Oakley & Ray-Ban sunglasses

-Up to 50% off on men's and women's clothing from Amazon Brands such as Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual and The Drop

-Up to 40% off on Levi's

-Up to 40% off on Under Armour

-Up to 35% off on Adidas shoes, clothing and accessories

-Up to 35% off on Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs and more

-35% off on 14k gold diamond stud earrings

-Up to 30% off on Calvin Klein underwear

Beauty

-Up to 45% off on Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads

-Up to 40% off on professional and luxury beauty skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, hair and more

-Up to 40% off on Aquaphor, Nivea and Eucerin

-Up to 33% off on select luxury beauty devices and accessories

-20% off on L'Oreal Paris brow stylist definers

Electronics and Home Accessories

-Save on headphones from Bose, Sony and more top brands

-Save on Samsung, Sony and LG TVs

-Up to 45% off on streaming devices and accessories

-Up to 35% off on Vitamix

-Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99 (originally $299)

-$70 off on Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179.00

-$25 off on new Echo Dot with clock for $34.99

Shop Amazon's current daily Black Friday Countdown deals available now, below.

Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei Amazon Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei REGULARLY $18 $9.99 at Amazon

