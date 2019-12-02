Online shopping may have given our credit cards a workout on Black Friday, but there's more (shopping) work to be done! Many online retailers still have great Cyber Week deals and discounts in place.

As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to get ahead with holiday shopping or hunt out deals you might have missed out on while spending Thanksgiving weekend in a food coma.

It's sales, sales and more sales with Cyber Monday offers on everything from fashion and beauty to appliances, gadgets and homeware. While brick-and-mortar stores have fantastic specials, shoppers don't actually need to leave the house to visit stores, with the incredible deals and discounts available online.

Check out ET Style's favorite discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and coupon codes -- below. Happy shopping!

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals:

2XU

Get 30% off site-wide with no exclusions when you use promo code YES30 now through Dec. 2. Plus, all purchases of $125+ get a free pair of 2XU Goodr polarized sunglasses.

Adidas

30% off nearly everything through Dec. 2. Use promo code CYBER.

Alchimie Forever

30% off full-size items through Dec. 3 with promo code F&F2019.

Algenist

Score the brand's Cyber Monday bundle: six full-size best-sellers for $249 (a $437 value).

Allen Schwartz

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, take up to 80% off over 150 gorgeous dresses, tops and more. On Cyber Monday, faux furs are also on sale.

AllSaints

Score 30% off everything online and in stores from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Ann Taylor

Take 50% off everything and get with free shipping through Dec. 2. Use promo code CYBER.

ASOS

Take 30% off everything with promo code BIG30 through Dec. 3.

Athleta

Take 20% off your purchase with promo code BEMOVED (some restrictions apply). Ends Dec. 2.

Banana Republic

50% off everything and $30 sweaters, no code needed, through Dec. 2. Get free shipping with the code BRSHIP.

Bandier

Take 25% off full-price items and 50% off sale items (some exclusions apply) through Dec. 3.

Bare Necessities

On Dec. 2, take 30% off site-wide, including sleepwear that's already up to 70% off, when you use promo code CYBER19. Plus, free two-day shipping. Exclusions apply.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar’s Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 -- take 35% off site-wide and 15% off custom gifts.

Benefit Cosmetics

Through Dec. 3, take 25% off everything and get free shipping with promo code FUNDAY.

Birchbox

Get 15% off orders of $30, 20% off orders of $50 and 25% off orders of $75.

Briogeo

From Nov. 25 to Dec 2, enjoy 20% off site-wide with promo code HOLIDAY.

Charlotte Tilbury

Take 40% off tons of products and bundles through Dec. 2.

Clarisonic

Get 30% off site-wide (with a few exclusions) and a free gift with purchase through Dec. 2.

Cole Haan

Save up to 60% -- plus take an extra 10% off your entire purchase with promo code CYBER.

ColourPop

Take 30% off site-wide from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.

Dame

Receive 20% off site-wide through Dec. 2 with promo code DAMEGIVING.

Dear Frances

Enjoy 25% off site-wide with promo code BF25 through Dec. 3.

Dermstore

During this site-wide sale from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, save up to 30% site-wide with promo code DSGIFT (some exclusions apply).

Eberjey

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, take 25% off site-wide with promo code GETGIFTING (some exclusions apply). Plus, select styles are 50% off.

Eddie Bauer

Take 50% off all styles on Cyber Monday, and check out the brand's doorbuster deals too.

Express

Get 50% off everything online, including doorbusters, with free shipping through Dec. 3.

First Aid Beauty

Take 30% off your entire order through Dec. 2 when you use promo code HOLIYAY.

For Love & Lemons

Take 30% off new arrivals and an extra 55% off sale styles!

Frasier Sterling

Stock up on cute jewelry in this 50% off site-wide sale. (Plus, get a free Star Crossed Lovers Initial Necklace on all orders -- use promo code CYBER.)

Gap

Get 50% off everything with the code GAPCYBER. Receive extra 10% off with code GOBIG. Ends Dec. 4.

Glamglow

Take 30% off site-wide through Dec. 3. Receive a free sheet mask and free gift on $49 purchases.

GlassesUSA

30% off big-name brands and 25% off contact lenses.

Good American

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, the entire site will be 25% off (and you'll get free shipping on all orders).

H&M

Take 30% off everything -- including hundreds of new arrivals -- and receive free shipping.

J.Crew

Take 50% off your purchase on select items with the code MONDAY through Dec. 2.

Jurlique

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, take 30% off the entire site. Bonus: Get a free rose trio gift (a mist and two sachets) with purchase using promo code ROSE30.

Lane Bryant

For Cyber Monday, take 50% off almost everything online (including bras!). Use promo code CYBER for free shipping on orders of $50.

La Roche-Posay

From Dec. 2 to 5, enjoy 25% off all products and receive five deluxe samples with a $75 purchase.

LORAC

On Dec. 2, the entire beauty site will be 50% off with promo code CYBER50.

Lucky Brand

Take an extra 60% off sale styles and 50% off regularly priced items. Plus, shoes are 50% off.

Madewell

Take 30% off select styles and an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET through Dec. 2.

Mejuri

Receive 20% off the purchase of three items, 15% off two items and 10% off one item through Dec. 2. Promo applied in cart.

MIKOH

Take up to 70% off select styles.

Milani

The already-affordable beauty brand is treating us well: From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, take 30% off the entire site and get free shipping with promo code THANKS19.

Minnetonka

Best-sellers are up to 50% off, and get a free pair of socks and free shipping on orders $30+ (use promo code FREESOCKS19).

Missguided

Take 50% off everything, excluding sale items, through Dec. 3 using the promo code HUSTLE.

Modcloth

Take 40% off everything and get free shipping, plus check out the site's doorbusters (up to 70% off!).

Murad

From Dec. 2 to 8, take 30% off all online orders with promo code CYBER30. Free shipping on all orders, no minimum.

Nasty Gal

We've been waiting for this! Take a whopping 60% to 80% -- plus an extra 15% off with promo code GOWILD15.

Nautica

Take 20% off your $100+ purchase from Dec. 1 to 2 with promo code MONDAY20. They've got doorbusters, too!

Nine West

Enjoy 50% off the entire site from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3. From Dec. 4 to 5, use promo code MORESHOES to buy two, get 50% off site-wide. And from Dec. 6 to 7, score boots and booties for under $99.

Olive & June

Through Dec. 2, take 25% off the entire site and get free shipping on $15+ orders with promo code OLIVE25.

PacSun

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, take 50% off the entire site. And take 30% off on Dec. 3!

PrettyLittleThing

Offer extended! Take up to 80% off everything and extra 20% off with promo code PROMO20.

Reformation

This is big: From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, the entire site is 30% off.

Sakara Life

Get 25% off site-wide with promo code BLACKFRIDAY19 through Dec. 2, including meal programs and Clean Boutique. It's their only sale of the year!

Sarah Flint

Get $100 off two pairs, $150 off three pairs or $200 off four pairs through Dec. 2.

Schutz

Take 20% off site-wide when you use promo code CYBER20.

Shopbop

Take up to 25% off full-price items, up to 75% off sale items and save an additional 10% with promo code MORE19.

SKIMS

Through Dec. 2, get two bras for $78 and three panties for $48.

Society6

Take 50% off posters and phone cases; 40% off art prints, tapestries, framed prints, comforters, duvets and wall hangings; 30% off mugs, throw blankets, throw pillows and pouches; and 25% off everything else. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. All discounts are automatically applied.

SPANX

Get 20% off your purchase through Dec. 2.

Ssense

While it's not marketed as a Cyber Monday sale, you can save up to 50% on tons of high-end goodies and score the coveted Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers for more than 20% off.

Stila

On Dec. 2, take 85% off during the Mega Markdown Event, and get free shipping on orders $50 and more. All purchases will receive free beauty gifts (reflected upon adding to cart) and are final sale.

Tatcha

Get 20% off everything online, including sets, with the promo code CYBER19 through Dec. 4.

TOMS

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, take 30% off your purchase (and get a free glow-in-the-dark tote) using promo code THANKFUL.

Ulta

Tons of deals here, including half off the Nudestix Concealer Pencil ($13, regularly $26) on Dec. 2. Check out the rest of Ulta's Cyber Monday sale.

Urban Outfitters

Get $10 off a $50 purchase, $50 off a $150 purchase and $75 off a $200 purchase.

Vince Camuto

Take up to 40% off your entire purchase with promo code CYBER40. Select styles are 50% off with code STYLE50.

West Elm

On Dec. 2, take 20% off site-wide, get free shipping with promo code SHOPFAST and save up to 70% on the entire family of brands (Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and more).

Whimsy and Row

Take 30% off everything, and one tree will be planted for every purchase. Use promo code THANKS30.

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech deals, Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals. And check out these other Cyber Monday tech deals, Cyber Monday gaming deals, Cyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals.

